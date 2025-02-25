BTS: What Were Clinicals Like Amid the L.A. Fires?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

At the end of the fall of 2024, I was scheduled for my first clinical rotation at Ronald Reagan 8N, the liver transplant unit at UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center. Flash forward to January of 2025, I was up bright and early at 6 AM, I reported to the unit ready to get my first taste of real patient care. I would spend every shift in the next five weeks working with a new nurse and receiving three patients—three individuals whose lives I was fortunate enough to have an impact on, and who, in turn, would forever change my nursing experience.

While I had spent countless minutes, hours, days, months, and years studying in class, nothing could compare to the fast-paced, hands-on experience of the hospital. However, my first clinical taught me that nursing is not just about medical knowledge, but about adaptability, teamwork, and the ability to connect with patients in a meaningful way.

Anticipation: Preparing for My First Day

I had been anxiously anticipating my first five-week clinical rotation at Ronald Reagan Medical Center for all of my academic career. Starting from my first year at UCLA in 2022, people would always ask me, “Wow, you’re a nursing major! What’s it like to work at the hospital?” I would always answer, “I’ll find out in my third year, winter of 2025!” The time had finally come.

It was exciting to finally make a difference by workin one-on-one with patients. Since it was my first clinical experience, I did not know what to expect, but I knew I was as ready as I could be with the knowledge and tips from my professors and mentors.

In the days leading up to it, I meticulously practiced more carefully than ever. Going over my notes on vital signs, patient interaction, and basic clinical skills, hoping to feel more confident when the moment arrived. I steamed my scrubs, packed my stethoscope, and brought along everything that I would need, (triple-checking everything before leaving my dorm).

Despite my preparation, a swirl of emotions—excitement, and a bit of nervousness—still lingered as I imagined stepping onto the hospital floor for the first time. Would I remember everything? Would I be able to keep up with the fast-paced environment? These were the big questions that spiraled across my mind. Deep down, I knew this stress meant I genuinely cared about being a part of giving my patients the best hospital experience they could have. This was the start of becoming the medical professional I had always dreamed of.

Challenges and Growth: unpredictable situations

Walking into the hospital on my first clinical day, I expected to feel some degree of nervousness and excitement. As I stepped onto the unit, the reality of being in a clinical setting sank in. The beeping monitors, the donning of gloves and gowns, and the consistent sound of hand sanitizer machines made everything feel real.

I hadn’t anticipated an entirely new challenge—poor air quality and evacuation orders from the tragic, local Palisades Fire, which had been raging for two days at this point. With an AQI approaching 150, the heavy smoke outside cast its presence from the windows, and I worried about how this would impact everyone in the hospital. The reality of the emotional aspect sets in, hearing talks about doctors and nurses evacuating the night before. At the same time, the friends and family of patients were vigorously checking their phones to stay up to date on the status of the fire. All while I was charting vitals on the hospital computer, the bottom right corner said the time and listed the weather as “fire.”

Despite studying patient communication in class, this was the first time I had to apply it in a real, high-stress situation. In combination with medical emergencies and natural disasters, communication was instrumental in assisting the patients’ needs. This was an awakening to how nurses serve as a presence of comfort, both medically and by being compassionately there. By the end of the day, I discovered that the best medical professional doesn’t necessarily derive from technical competencies, but from learning to adapt, maintain one’s composure in times of crisis, and gain confidence even when confronted by unpredictable situations.

Unbreakable Bonds: The Nursing Support System

The most reassuring part of my first clinical experience at Ronald Reagan 8N was the fact that I was not alone. I was fortunate to have a compassionate and supportive clinical group, who were all excited to work together to make the group successful. This went a long way and made our patients receive the best possible care. A perfect example of this is when I had some patients who spoke a language that I was far from fluent in, and instead of handling this alone, I worked with others who were fluent, so we could communicate efficiently. It was a powerful reminder that being a nurse is a profession built on teamwork where working together allows each patient to get the care they need and deserve.

In addition to my peers, my clinical instructor, Dr. Barbara Roces played a crucial role in our clinical experience. She set the group on the road to success from the beginning by fostering trust in ourselves, that we not only knew our clinical tasks but also had the confidence to apply them in real-life settings. Her enthusiasm, patience, and guidance made working in the hospital less intimidating and empowering.

Having that close support network was invaluable. It reminded me that nursing is unpredictable, but it’s the individuals around you—your colleagues, mentors, and teachers—who assist in turning those challenges into opportunities for growth.

Looking Ahead: Excited for What’s Next

My first five-week clinical rotation gave me a glimpse of what it is like to be a real medical professional. It was certainly not something you could learn from a textbook, but about playing a short role in every patient’s story, where emotions ran high, and small reassuring words could make a big difference.

This experience strengthened something I’ve known for a long time—my passion for psychiatry. Seeing how anxiety and uncertainty impacted patients, especially with a natural disaster, was eye-opening. The lasting effect of touching lives is unforgettable.

During the final minutes of my final shift, my patient, a former nurse, told me, “You’re going to be a great nurse. Continue to be confident and strong.” This affirmation was simple but powerful. It reminded me why I began this journey and let me know that I was becoming the nurse I hoped to be. My first clinical rotation may be over, but this is just the beginning—and if this experience was any indication, I can tell the journey ahead will be incredibly rewarding.