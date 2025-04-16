Beyond the Underworld: Hadestown’s Eva & Reeve Find Their Happy Ending

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Forget the road to hell—let their wedding song play. Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney are officially engaged!

For fans of Hadestown and Greek mythology alike, this engagement feels like rewriting fate itself. In the world of Hadestown, the love story of Orpheus and Eurydice is a familiar tragedy—a tale of trust, loss, and what-ifs. Orpheus turns around, and Eurydice is lost forever. It’s a story that ends in heartbreak, every time.

But not this time.

Eva and Reeve—who portrayed Eurydice and Orpheus in the Tony Award-winning musical—have taken their love offstage and into the real world, rewriting the ending in the most poetic way.

The two met through the musical and shared the stage night after night, telling a story that never quite got its happily ever after. But behind the curtain, a different story was unfolding—one filled with laughter, connection, and a love strong enough to defy the underworld itself.

Now the only time he’s going to turn around… is to see her walk down the aisle.

Their engagement is more than just a celebration of love; it’s a beautiful rebellion against the inevitable. Against fate. Against that tragic ending, we’ve come to expect. Hadestown tells us, “To know how it ends, and still begin to sing it again, as if it might turn out this time.”

Well, Hermes, it did. How about that?

Time and time again, Orpheus and Eurydice will fall in love again and fall apart again—with the changing seasons or the songs sung over and over. But no matter what, their love lives on.

And in this version of the tale, their love didn’t just live on—it bloomed.

In the mythology, Orpheus loses Eurydice. In Hadestown, he loses her again. But in this life, Reeve gets to take his Eva home. This Orpheus didn’t turn around. This time, the song gets a different verse, and love wins.

So… who’s gonna lay the wedding table?