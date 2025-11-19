Beauty Gift Sets You Should Invest In This Holiday Season

During the holiday season, many brands and stores introduce new gift sets. The ones I love the most are the beauty gift sets! They make for great gifts for yourself and others, they usually come with a great deal, and they are a great way to try new products! Let’s dive into some beauty gift sets to try this holiday season, featuring products and brands I love!
Target
Target has some of the best and most affordable gift sets every holiday season. I’m always obsessed with how many great options they release.
Best of vanilla fragrance Gift set
If you love vanilla scents or know someone who does, this gift set is perfect. It comes with the renowned EOS Vanilla Cashmere Lotion, one of my favorites for its incredible scent and how moisturizing it is. The set also includes:
- Vitamasques Pink Vanilla Lip Butter
- DAISE Vanilla Foaming Body Wash
- Mcobeauty Fragrance Roll-On No. 1 Black Vanilla & Plum
- Mix: Bar Hair & Body Mist Perfume in Vanilla Bourbon
- ColourPop Fresh Kiss Glossy Lip Balm in Vanilla Cake
- NatureWell Vanilla Lip Mask
- Good Chemistry Not That Vanilla Body Mist
This eight-piece set is valued at over $50 but is available for $20, making it perfect for layering your vanilla vibes with body lotion, fragrance, body wash, and lip care products.
McoBeauty Advent Calendar gift set
I really want to try this advent calendar because MCoBeauty is known for its high-quality dupes. This set gives buyers the chance to try a variety of MCoBeauty products for a great price, with different makeup items that help complete your everyday routine.
Beauty Advent Calendars
Target also offers a handful of mystery beauty advent calendars, which make amazing gifts for yourself or others. They add that extra level of surprise while still giving you your money’s worth. Their options include:
- Happy Beauty Days (makeup products)
- Happy Skin Days (skincare products)
- Happy Spa Days (wellness + self-care products)
These sets are a fun way to treat yourself throughout the holiday season without knowing exactly what you’ll get each day, in the best way possible.
Sephora
Every year, I look forward to the Sephora Favorites Holiday gift sets. Sephora always seems to get it right each year with their sets, which include some of my favorite products. If you are interested in buying some, you better act fast because these always sell out!
Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Value Set
This set is perfect if you want to upgrade your lip combo with luxurious products. It includes:
- Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Peptide Lip Treatment Gloss in Unbuttoned (full size)
- Saie Lip Liner 101 in Twist (full size)
- Yves Saint Laurent Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Stick in 44 Nude Lavalliere
- Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow (deluxe)
- HUDA Beauty Faux Filler Shiny Lip Gloss in Bombshell (full size)
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss in Honeysuckle (deluxe)
- Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment (mini)
- Dr. Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Jelly Bear Lip Mask (full size)
- Clarins Hydrating Water Lip Stain in Red Water 03 (deluxe)
- Lancôme Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss in Marshmallow Electro (deluxe)
This set is stacked with both full-size and deluxe products, making it perfect for anyone who loves trying out a new lip routine.
Sephora Favorites Cozy & Clean Makeup Value Set
This set comes with a variety of products that can help complete your makeup routine. Some of my personal favorites included are:
- Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Spray — this has helped clear up rough spots on my skin.
- MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer — keeps my makeup on all day.
- Glow Recipe Dewy Flush — the perfect mix of skincare and blush for a natural, glowy finish.
The set also includes:
- ILIA Lip Sketch (Mini) in Genre
- Kulfi Lassi Lips Staining Lip Oil in Rose (full size)
- Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 (Mini)
- MERIT Shade Slick Sheer Tinted Lip Oil in Tabby (full size)
- Luna Daily Mini Everywhere Spray-to-Wipe
- Haus Labs by Lady Gaga B Structural Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara in Black (full size)
It’s a great bundle if you want a little bit of everything!
Sephora Favorites Lashstash To Go Makeup Value Set
My favorite thing about this set is that it comes with five deluxe-size mascaras, including:
- Lancôme Lash Idôle Extension Mascara (black)
- Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara (brown)
- Benefit Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara (black)
- Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Mascara (black)
- Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara (black)
After trying all the minis, you get a voucher for a free full-size mascara of your choice. So, you’re basically getting multiple mascaras plus a full-size, one all for roughly the price of a single full-size mascara.
This is a perfect gift if you’re unsure of someone’s mascara preferences, and it’s also great for yourself if you’re looking to try out new formulas. Last time I bought this set, I used my voucher to get the Tartelette Tubing Mascara, and it’s still one of my favorites!
Tiktok shop
I love buying on the TikTok Shop, and over the years, I have used it for my holiday shopping. I find it very easy to use, given that you can easily see the product prior to purchasing. On TikTok shop, there are amazing deals, especially when it comes to gift sets!
TOwer 28 lip softie treatment sets
2025 has definitely been the year of squeeze-tube lip balms, and my favorites are the Tower 28 Lip Softies. On TikTok Shop, you can choose between two sets: the Lip Softie Trio, which comes with three full-size balms for $28, or a 4-pack of minis for $20. Both are great deals considering one full-size Lip Softie is $16 on its own.
Rizos Curls Best sellers travel kit
I recently noticed that Rizos Curls has made its way onto TikTok Shop, and they have some really good deals on their products. This holiday season, they released a best-sellers travel kit that makes the perfect gift for anyone with curly hair, or a great starter set if you want to try the brand yourself. This kit includes travel-size versions of the Curl Defining Cream, Curl Defining Mousse, and Refresh & Detangle Spray, all for $20.
Ultimately, I hope all of these beauty gift sets gave you a handful of ideas for what to gift your loved ones this holiday season. And if you’re shopping for yourself (which you absolutely should be!), I hope these sets also inspired some new product recommendations to add to your own wishlist.