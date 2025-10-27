AOC: The Power of Policy, Presence and Poise

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the age of 29 years old, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made headlines by becoming the youngest woman and youngest Latina to ever be elected into Congress. Her presence, policies and platform have been subject to the attention and scrutiny of many conservative Republicans. Especially recently, her political appearances have been heavily observed by the public eye due to the recent developments surrounding the government shutdown. With the increased interest from the public, it is natural to wonder: How did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, better known as “AOC,” enter politics, and what does she represent for young women across the country?

Born in the Bronx, New York, AOC represents a person with the background that many working-class, immigrant Americans relate to. Growing up, her and her family faced significant hardships that shaped her upbringing. After her father passed away in 2008 from cancer, AOC’s family struggled to avoid foreclosure on their home. Additionally, with her mother working as a domestic worker, AOC developed a strong appreciation and understanding toward working-class people. After graduating magna cum laude from Boston University with degrees in international relations and economics, she worked as a bartender and waitress to help with her family’s bills.

It was after the 2016 general election that AOC grew inspired to eventually launch her congressional campaign. It wasn’t long before AOC solidified her position on a national level after her victory against Representative Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th congressional district primary. Her victory was statistically unexpected and was an upset victory, launching her across headlines despite it being her first entrance into Congress.

Her entrance was a dramatic one. As a young woman of color and a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist, her demographic alone poses in stark contrast to the GOP. Additionally, her closeness with Bernie Sanders has garnered significant media attention following the recent government shutdown that began on October 1st of this year.

Since the official shutdown, Bernie Sanders and AOC have publicly encouraged Republicans to negotiate a deal to end the shutdown. In fact, they have both been in their offices, ready to talk with the opposing party in exploring possible solutions. What is their ask? For there to be protection and an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies.

However, despite her historical differences with other political actors, AOC has demonstrated the ability and importance of collaboration and negotiation. For example, in January of 2023, she was seen talking on the House floor with a far-right Republican, Paul Gosar. The same man who once tweeted a video that depicted him slashing her neck with a sword. Looking past this personal attack, she still proceeded to approach him in a professional capacity. This act is a display of what America’s system is designed to do: disagree and come to a compromise. The American government wasn’t created to be fast and agreeable. It was structured to foster disagreements and promote negotiations. The government shutdown is no different.

In fact, AOC has seen this government shutdown as an opportunity to continue to serve her people of New York. On October 2nd, AOC posted a video of her giving a group of middle school students a tour of the Capitol. Due to the shutdown, the original tour was cancelled. However, after knowing that the students had travelled from New York, she gave a personal tour, showcasing her actions as a public servant. Although this action can be criticized for being political posturing, it should be acknowledged as a public service that benefitted middle schoolers.

AOC’s belief system, work ethic, youth and directness are all sources of inspiration for young women nationwide. Seeing a Latina woman command such respect and authority with her bright red lipstick repaints the image young girls see when they think of politics. She is actively redefining what it means to be a young woman in a space that has been historically led by those who did not share her background or perspective.

Personally, when I think of her impact towards young girls, I can’t help but think of a famous quote by Audre Lorde, an American poet and feminist.

“So is it better to speak, / remembering, / we were never meant to survive” – Audre Lorde

AOC rose to prominence in a world that was never designed to make space for someone of her background and experience. Yet, she continues to not only survive but thrive while breaking barriers, challenging expectations and earning widespread support and attention.

There will always be room for political discourse and disagreements surrounding policies and procedures. But one thing remains clear: AOC is reshaping America’s understanding of what a politician can look like, sound like and stand for.