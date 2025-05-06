A Weekend in Westwood on a College Student Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As someone who hasn’t had a steady income since my senior year of high school, let’s just say my wallet is a little on life support (I promise I’m doing everything I can to secure a job this summer, though!). Whether friends or family come to visit or I just need to take myself on a much-needed solo date, finding something fun to do that doesn’t completely wreck my budget can feel impossible. But after plenty of trial and error, I’ve finally curated a go-to weekend itinerary that’s completely broke-college-student approved.

Friday night: Fundrager + In-N-Out

I love to start the weekend off right with a classic Westwood combo: a night out followed by fast food. Club fundragers are a fun, low-cost way to get out of your room and support student orgs at the same time. Presale tickets are usually around $5, and the more friends you bring with you, the better. Once the night winds down, swing by In-N-Out for the best burger and fries you’ll ever have before making the trek home (even though I don’t eat meat, I still love a good In-N-Out run).

Saturday morning: Beach walk in Santa Monica

Thanks to our amazing TAP cards (I’m a huge fan of them), getting to the beach doesn’t require a car – or even a cent. You can hop on the Metro 20 or 720 to Santa Monica and enjoy a nice morning stroll along the pier (people watching is always top-tier there) or on the sand. You can pack snacks and a drink from home to keep it cheap or treat yourself to a $5 iced latte while you soak up some sun in the morning.

Saturday afternoon: Thrifting in Santa Monica

Since you’re already in the area, stop by the Goodwill on Santa Monica Boulevard – it’s full of great finds (I secured one of my all-time favorite dresses there). There’s also a TJ Maxx right around the corner if you’re in the mood to dig for more discounted finds – I know I always am.

Saturday night: Window Shopping at Century City

If you’ve still got energy and some time left in the day, take the bus to Westfield Century City Mall. It never fails to entertain me – whether I’m browsing through bougie stores or watching a movie at AMC with friends (yes, I did see the Minecraft Movie there on opening night – it was truly quite the experience), it’s a great way to round out your Saturday without spending a ton (although you can if you want – it’s definitely tempting).

Sunday morning: Explore the Hammer Museum

Tucked right into Westwood, the Hammer Museum is completely free to the public and features pretty incredible work by historically underrepresented artists. It’s the perfect quiet Sunday activity. Rumor has it Michelle Obama dropped by last week, so keep your eyes peeled for her and other awesome people.

Sunday afternoon: Picnic on Janss Steps

Call me basic all you want, but Janss Steps will always be one of my absolute favorite places on campus. Pick up a snack from Trader Joe’s or bring leftovers and have a peaceful little picnic on the grass. It’s simple, yet manages to feel like a peak college thing to do.

Sunday night: Sunset Walk on Campus

End your weekend with a golden hour walk around UCLA or the surrounding neighborhoods. It’s calm, free, and the perfect way to reset before the week ahead (just make sure to use the buddy system and bring a friend with you!). While you’re at it, take some pretty pictures for your Instagram – you’ll want to remember how amazing the weekend was.

Moral of the story: you don’t need to drop $50 on brunch or an Uber to Malibu to make a weekend memorable (although, let’s be honest, those can be fun too – just not necessarily sustainable to do every weekend). Westwood and its surrounding areas are packed with budget-friendly gems if you know where to look. And if all else fails, grab a friend, a blanket, and your favorite $3 snack Trader Joe’s snack. Sometimes, the best college weekends of all time are the simplest ones.