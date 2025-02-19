The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome to all the cinephiles, casual award-season stans, and fellow film school girlies! As I’m sure you already know, the 2025 Academy Awards are upon us and as a UCLA Film & Television major (and aspiring writer), I feel obligated (nay, compelled) to drop my unsolicited but deeply passionate opinions. Some of these picks are based on cold, hard Oscar logic, and others are based purely on vibes. But, before we begin, you can take a peek at the full list of Oscar nominees here. So, without further ado, let’s get into it.

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Will Win: Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Hope Wins: Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Do I think Colman Domingo is a better actor than Timmy? Yes. There is no question in my mind that Colman is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to his performance and that this should be his Oscar moment. But, Timmy as Bob Dylan? You know that man studied grainy ’60s interviews for months.

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Will Win: Mikey Madison (Anora)

Hope Wins: Demi Moore (The Substance)

Don’t get me wrong. I love Mikey. The last five minutes of Anora? Uncontrollable sobbing in the theater. However, this year is Demi Moore’s moment, especially after the best performance of her career in The Substance. Mikey has time!

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Will Win: Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Hope Wins: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Jeremy Strong has mastered the art of the dramatic pause, especially as he looks deeply conflicted while staring out a window. But Kieran Culkin has that sad-boy-with-a-biting-wit energy, and I need him to win so I can see his gloriously awkward acceptance speech.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Will Win: Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Hope Wins: Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Rossellini is cinematic royalty, but Barbaro’s performance as Joan Baez is equal parts heartbreaking and electrifying, and I’d love to see her get some major awards love, especially against some of these big heavy hitters.

Best Animated Feature

Will Win: Inside Out 2

Hope Wins: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

This one doesn’t need an explanation, but I persist. Do I think Inside Out 2 will win? Yes. Have I ever been a huge fan of the Inside Out franchise? Not necessarily. I think I’m too old. Do I also think Wallace & Gromit is part of my childhood and thus I am inherently biased? Also yes.

Best Cinematography

Will Win: Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)

Hope Wins: Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)

If Dune: Part Two doesn’t win this, I’ll eat my film degree. But Nosferatu? That cinematography is gothic dreamscape excellence. Never in my life have my eyes been as wide with awe as when I watched Nosferatu on the big screen.

Best Costume Design

Will Win: Nosferatu (Linda Muir)

Hope Wins: Nosferatu (Linda Muir)

No one in this category could hold a candle to Muir’s handmade garments replicating those from the early 20th century. Insanity.

Best Film Editing

Will Win: The Brutalist (David Jancso)

Hope Wins: Anora (Sean Baker)

If Anora doesn’t win, I’ll pretend it did.

Best Score

Will Win: Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)

Hope Wins: The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

Emilia Pérez is sweeping everything, but The Wild Robot’s score is the kind that makes you feel like a tiny woodland creature experiencing emotions for the first time. It’s beautiful, it’s delicate, and it should win.

Best Director

Will Win: Sean Baker (Anora)

Hope Wins: Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Sean Baker has that indie darling momentum behind him, and rightfully so. But Fargeat? She made something bold, grotesque, and totally original. Give her the gold, you cowards.

Best Production Design

Will Win: Dune: Part Two

Hope Wins: Nosferatu

Dune has immaculate desert dystopia vibes, but Nosferatu looks like a fever dream from 1922 in the best way possible. Also, I have no idea how he does this, but actor Nicholas Hoult just manages to give off a distinct period piece vibe that transforms any movie he’s in (big fan).

Best Visual Effects

Will Win: Dune: Part Two

Hope Wins: Alien: Romulus

Dune will win, and that’s fine. But Alien: Romulus is giving practical effects supremacy, and I respect that.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Will Win: A Complete Unknown (James Mangold, Jay Cocks)

Hope Wins: Nickel Boys (RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)

The Dylan biopic is the obvious winner, but Nickel Boys is a powerful, gut-punch of a story that deserves every accolade.

Best Original Screenplay

Will Win: The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

Hope Wins: The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

I said what I said.

Best Picture

Will Win: Emilia Pérez

Hope Wins: The Substance

Listen, Emilia Pérez is flashy, stylish, and the kind of highbrow-meets-popular film the Academy eats up. But The Substance? That’s the cool, effortlessly stunning indie girl at the party, and she deserves her flowers.

For me, Oscars season is basically the Super Bowl, and this year’s lineup is stacked. Whether the Academy goes for prestige, politics, or pure chaotic energy, I’ll be watching with a bowl of popcorn, aggressively live-tweeting. May the best (or at least the quirkiest) films win!