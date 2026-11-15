This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the 2026 midterm elections, women showed up and made all the difference through their ballots. Women have spent generations fighting for the right to participate in American democracy, and this year’s election offered another reminder of the progress that has been made — as well as the work that remains.

According to The Washington Post, female voters made up 53% of the total vote for the U.S. House of Representatives. This majority number is an accomplishment reflecting the efforts women have made over the years since the women’s suffrage movement.

In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, and women finally won their right to vote. This change to the Constitution came after decades of struggle, gender inequalities, and injustices from unequal representation. We went from a time when a woman couldn’t own any title in her name to a country where elected officials are voted for by a majority-female voter base.

We’ve grown into a political environment where we are witnessing many firsts. Deb Haaland is the first Native American woman elected as governor in New Mexico, and Peggy Flanagan became the first Native American woman elected to the U.S. Senate in Minnesota. In addition, Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in the United States, winning Georgia’s gubernatorial race.

According to PBS, this was a record-breaking year for women running for Congress, with 300 in total running for seats in the House and the Senate. The race has set new records, and the growing female representation in Congress will hopefully be reflected in upcoming policy. After all, women make up more than half of the total U.S. population.

What was once considered a radical idea became a new rule, and now is a right we shall never disregard. Voting is our right and our form of making our voices heard. Regardless of party affiliation, casting a ballot allows individuals to express their political priorities and help shape the country’s future. It matters to make your mark.

The fight against longstanding political norms and gender inequality is far from over. Every woman who earns a position of authority, both within and outside of politics, represents another milestone in that ongoing struggle. It is important to challenge outdated expectations and encourage women to pursue opportunities to make their voices heard. For generations, American politics has been dominated by men, but the growing number of women entering elected office is helping change that landscape.

Voting is one of many ways women have begun to reshape political representation. As a society, we have a long way to go, and as college women, we are already breaking barriers by attending institutions that weren’t built for us.

You don’t have to be a public official to make a difference in your community, so don’t let anyone make you feel that participating in your constitutional right isn’t worthwhile or meaningful. My guess is it won’t be long before we have the first female president.