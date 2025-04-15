A Matcha Lover’s Guide to Westwood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As a self-proclaimed matcha enthusiast, I’m always on the hunt for the next best spot—and yes, I will drag my non-matcha-loving friends along in hopes of converting them one sip at a time. This week, I asked a few friends to send me their favorite matcha spots, and I made it my mission to try them all.

Some were right down the street from my apartment, and others turned into little adventures via the bus (anything for good matcha and a cute outing). So, whether you’re deep in your matcha era or just starting your journey, here are some recs worth checking out.

Agave Cafe bar

This café-bar pop-up is literally right next to the Westwood Theater, and I was going CRAZY over the flavor options—think piña colada, mango, and more. For all the coffee lovers out there, they've also got tiramisu and horchata flavors (yes, you read that right). It's such a unique blend of drinks, and they offer milk alternatives like almond and oat, too. Pro tip: stop by between 7–8 AM or 1–2 PM for buy-one-get-one-free drinks—perfect for your pre-class pick-me-up or post-class treat. This place was an absolute gem, and the owner? The sweetest man ever. We support local here, obviously. ALSO, it was $6, which is a steal in Westwood!

Alfred’s Coffee

I got recommended Alfred's more times than I can count, so I finally had to try it. It's right next to the Hammer Museum, and I ordered a strawberry matcha with cold foam, which was delicious but definitely on the pricier side. I got a large, and let's just say… my pockets were screaming. It's a solid option if you're deeper into Westwood and craving something cute, but not my top pick overall. Still, if you're on the hunt for a good strawberry matcha, it's worth a stop. Just maybe budget accordingly if you're broke like me.

Boondocks

This was so delicious, I don't even know where to begin. Boondocks has this hipster-calm vibe that makes you feel instantly cooler by just walking in. Think moody lighting, soft indie music, and minimalist décor—it's totally giving "quiet luxury, but make it café." It's a great study spot if you get there early (seating is limited), and it's conveniently tucked right next to Chipotle for a post-matcha snack run. I ordered the ube matcha with oat milk and… wow. Creamy, smooth, and the ube flavor didn't overpower the matcha—it was such a perfect balance. I added the soft top (highly recommend), and it seriously took it to another level.

Junbi in Westwood

All my roommates are obsessed with Junbi—and honestly, same. I got the strawberry matcha, and it was so yum. Easily one of my faves in the area. If you live in the University Apartments, it's dangerously close (like, "I have five minutes before class" close). I love a good strawberry matcha that doesn't break the bank, and this one hits every time. It's a fan favorite in our apartment—approved by all my girls. It's not quite in my top 3, but definitely lands in my top 5. When I'm craving something good but don't feel like walking far, Junbi is that girl.

Chamberlain coffee