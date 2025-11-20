A Jolly Guide to Holiday Menus and Treats in LA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter in Los Angeles is full of quietly comforting moments, whether that be twinkling lights along Melrose, the scent of pine and cinnamon drifting in the air, or café windows decorated in tiny, glittering snowflakes. The holidays bring a subtle haze of warmth, community, and nostalgia. It’s a time to sip hot chocolate while strolling through flea-markets, share festive pancakes with loved ones, or discover creative treats you have yet to try. The season is layered in flavors and heartwarming celebrations.

From Christmas cookies shaped into sculptures to Hanukkah doughnuts filled with custard, there are hidden holiday treats on every street. Because I love food and all things festive, here’s my guide to unforgettable seasonal treats across Los Angeles.