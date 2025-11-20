A Jolly Guide to Holiday Menus and Treats in LA

Winter in Los Angeles is full of quietly comforting moments, whether that be twinkling lights along Melrose, the scent of pine and cinnamon drifting in the air, or café windows decorated in tiny, glittering snowflakes. The holidays bring a subtle haze of warmth, community, and nostalgia. It’s a time to sip hot chocolate while strolling through flea-markets, share festive pancakes with loved ones, or discover creative treats you have yet to try. The season is layered in flavors and heartwarming celebrations.
From Christmas cookies shaped into sculptures to Hanukkah doughnuts filled with custard, there are hidden holiday treats on every street. Because I love food and all things festive, here’s my guide to unforgettable seasonal treats across Los Angeles.
- . Westwood & The Grove
-
The best way to start December is at the Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, December 6th (3-7PM). At Broxton Plaza, this celebration includes Santa, caroling, crafts, and hot chocolate. Combined with a holiday market, local businesses and creators provide handmade gifts, DJ sets, and most importantly, seasonal beverages.
Nearby, The Grove’s Christmas Farmers Market is the perfect place to shop for gifts and treats. Here, La La Land offers a variety of holiday coffees: S’mores Latte, Peppermint Mocha Latte, Creme Brûlée Latte, Gingerbread Chai Latte, and Sugar Cookie Latte. You can start with one of these cozy beverages before exploring the market for festive finds.
- . Markets with Seasonal Magic
-
In Downtown LA, the Los Angeles Christmas Market at ROW DTLA is an open-air scene blending European holiday traditions with modern LA flair. Beginning on November 28 and lasting until December 24, there are 50+ local vendors, freshly baked pastries, and Schnitzel, a German favorite that is perfect for a holiday bite.
If you’re chasing throwback aesthetic, go to the Holiday Market at Vintage Land (Los Feliz Flea) from December 13-14. This market features vintage clothing, handmade gifts, and food trucks. My favorite finds are the Hot Chocolate Bar, Gingerbread Cookies, and Roasted Nuts!
- . Festive Restaurants & Cafés
-
I have too many restaurant and café recommendations, but my personal favorites range from Cici’s Café to Levain Bakery. In Tarzana, Cici’s Café goes all out with Baby Santa, Mr. Grinch, and Gingerbread Delight Pancakes. With these creative designs my phone always eats first.
Not far from UCLA, at Artelice Patisserie you can indulge in Yuzu Tart, Dubai Chocolate Pastry, layered Napoleon, and many more seasonal creations. This modern French pastry shop is located in Sawtelle, and currently has Peacan Pie, Pumpkin Pie, and Apple Tart for Thanksgiving. If you’re trying to stay close to campus, nearby holiday treats can also be found at Cookie Good in Santa Monica. This adorable cookie bar let’s you build a box full of your favorite flavors, and these seasonal boxes make perfect Secret Santa gifts. Their Thanksgiving bites are already available, and include White Chocolate Oatmeal, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Caramel Pretzel Chocolate Chunk.
At Bacari West Adams, you can enjoy Caramel Apple Cider and Eggnog. To spice things up, they even have Christmas movie nights every Monday and decorations that outdo any HomeGoods. Speaking of decorations, you can not miss out on Harucake’s seasonally frosted cakes. Perfect for sharing, they serve Frosty Snowman, Holly Jolly Wreath, and Winter Wonderland in Pure Milk Cream or Chocolate Milk Scream.
- . Winter’s Sweetest Treats
-
Circling back to holiday-coded cookies and pies, Sherman Oaks is home to delicious Filipino-American Custards. At Crème Caramel LA, not only do they serve a Chai Cider, Turkish Latte, and Gingerbread Eggnog Latte, but a must-try is the Cookies ‘n Cream Upside-Down Pie. A customer favorite is their Yule Log, made with chocolate or mascarpone.
If we make our way over to DTLA, Pitchoun Bakery embodies the Christmas Spirit. Their Holiday Advent Calendar offers 24 handmade chocolates, giving a delicious start to each day of December. Adding on, their Chocolate Yule Logs and Festive Ganache Tarts are perfect for gifting or self-indulging!
- . Hanukkah Sweet Spotlights
-
At Mensch Bakery & Kitchen, there is Sufganiyot in strawberry cheesecake and cookies & cream flavors. This Fairfax find is an amazing breakfast spot, and their boxes of sufganiyot are made to share!
If you find yourself in Beverlywood, Fred’s Bakery & Deli has Sufganiyot filled with raspberry jelly, custard, and chocolate fudge. Nearby, Schwartz Bakery is the oldest Kosher bakery in Los Angeles. Here, not only do they serve Sufganiyot with vanilla, chocolate, or caramel custard, but they also serve Round Challah and Honey Cakes.