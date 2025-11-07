A Fall Watchlist From a Chronic Rewatcher

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For lots of people, fall means changing seasons, seasonal coffees and autumnal outfits. But for me, the fall season has always meant the annual rewatches of some of my all-time favorite TV shows and movies. I have watched and rewatched almost every item on this list more times than I would like to admit, so trust me, everything here is tried and true! Even though we don’t really get autumnal weather here in Los Angeles, any one of the items on this list is sure to get you in the spirit.