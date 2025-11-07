A Fall Watchlist From a Chronic Rewatcher

For lots of people, fall means changing seasons, seasonal coffees and autumnal outfits. But for me, the fall season has always meant the annual rewatches of some of my all-time favorite TV shows and movies. I have watched and rewatched almost every item on this list more times than I would like to admit, so trust me, everything here is tried and true! Even though we don’t really get autumnal weather here in Los Angeles, any one of the items on this list is sure to get you in the spirit.
- Gilmore Girls
-
To anyone who takes fall media at all seriously, this being first is no surprise. The show follows a mother-daughter duo, Loreli and Rory Gilmore, and their lives in their small town of Stars Hollow. The show is the perfect balance of romance, family drama, teenage angst and comedy, all bundled up in some great fall fashion!
- Twitches
-
Twitches is an early 2000s Disney movie that follows the story of two twin girls who are separated at birth, and on their 21st birthday (October 31st, obviously), the girls find out that they have magical powers with which they are supposed to protect their world from a looming evil that threatens their home. If you are already missing Halloween, make sure to check this out.
- The Vampire Diaries
-
The Vampire Diaries was a product of the early vampire romance boom, which followed the popularity of the Twilight movies. Set in the fictional small town of Mystic Falls, we follow the story of Elena Gilbert, a human girl who falls in love with a vampire and gets her life flipped upside down. It’s the best show for when you’re in the mood for a supernatural drama with a touch of mystery!
- Smallville
-
If you just got into your superhero phase this summer, thanks to Superman 2025, or have been a long-time fan, then this is your sign to take it with you into the cooler months. Smallville gives us a closer look at a pre-Superman Clark Kent and the struggles he faces as both a high schooler and an alien in his small farm town in Kansas (are you sensing a pattern yet?). The show also stars some great talents like Tom Welling and Kristen Keurk.
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch
-
Last but not least is one of my personal favorite ’90s sitcoms: Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The movie follows an eclectic cast of characters: Sabrina, her two aunts and their talking cat. When we first met Sabrina, she had just found out about her status as a witch, and we follow along as she grows along with them. If the whimsigoth aesthetic isn’t enough to draw you in, then maybe the talking cat will do the trick!