This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

“What’s your love language?” has been asked over a rainbow roll on a dinner date or tanning poolside on a girls’ trip. The importance of understanding how the people in your life love is a cheat sheet to maintaining healthy relationships. Chances are your partner, friend, or sibling is going to express their love differently than how you do. That’s perfectly okay! Identifying how you like to receive love can help you feel content in your relationships. Usually, the love language you like to give and receive is different. For example, I like to express my love through physical touch, while I like to receive acts of service. Whether you’re a quality time, words of affirmation, acts of service, physical touch or gifts girl, pinpointing what makes you feel loved is important insight.

If you’re like, “I have no idea what my love languages are??” don’t stress; take a moment to brainstorm. What are the moments when you’ve felt most loved? When you love someone, what impulses do you have? Truly only you can answer these questions. If you’re confused by the nuances of love languages, here’s my self-proclaimed expert crash course!