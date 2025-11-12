7 Places to Buy Cute College Bags (Without Spending a Fortune)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding a bag for college that’s functional, fashionable, and affordable can be such a struggle; but it shouldn’t have to be! To make it easier I made a list of some of my favorite places to shop for purses, with options ranging from $28-$180.

PORTLAND LEATHER GOODS

My first pick, and personal favorite of this list, is Portland Leather Goods. This shop offers a variety of options for great prices, especially if you shop from their Almost Perfect section where slightly flawed bags are sold at a discount. I’ve recommended this brand to so many friends, and their totes have become a go-to for stylish, functional school bags. View this post on Instagram Some of my favorite styles are the Devan bucket tote ($128-$180), the Verona tote ($160-$180), and the August tote ($132-$160).

LOS ANGELES APPAREL

ZARA

Zara has an amazing selection of large, durable totes that can fit everything you need for under $100. Their sleek, structured designs have a more professional feel, perfect for anyone heading straight from class to an internship. View this post on Instagram Some of my current favorites at Zara are the Pinch Pleat Tote Bag ($76) and the Maxi Shopper Bag ($68).

THE REAL REAL

The Real Real is a great sustainable option for unique and high quality bags. While they’re known for their high end designer options, they also have great selections from brands like Coach and Kate Spade for less than retail. I got my current school purse from here for under $150, and there is always an abundance of great options! View this post on Instagram Since this site sells one-of-a-kind items, you’ll likely need to search a bit to find the bag for you. I recommend using the price filters in their search options to find your perfect, affordable bag. Here’s an example of the type of bag you could grab on the site for only $84!

MANGO

Mango is a great (and underhyped) shop to get great purses from with lots of suede and leather options. These bags are durable, basic enough to match your closet, and have some options unique enough to not look like everything else you see. View this post on Instagram Some of my favorites from this shop are the Suede Shopper Bag with a bow enclosure ($140), their classic Suede Shopper ($140), and the Shopper Bag with Metallic Details ($90).

ETSY

While you may not think of Etsy to buy your purses, it’s definitely worth a look. Many shops offer a variety of fashionable options for low prices. Not to mention you’re supporting small businesses in the process! View this post on Instagram This bag from OldTownLeather shown in the post above retails for $64, has 12 color options, and customizations available.

ANTHROPOLOGIE