Fashion’s biggest night hit the steps of The Met on May 6th and the looks are not only dazzling, but perfectly on-theme. This year, the Costume Institute exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

But, what exactly does “Sleeping Beauties” mean, and is this the Disney reference we all think it is? The short answer: No. The dress code sparked such confusion that Anna Wintour even apologized, admitting that the title “could be many, many things.” Really, this theme is about archival fashion. It’s about resurrecting delicate pieces that have long been laid to rest due to their fragility and granting them one magical night to shine.

With the theme of nature as a through-line for time, the Vogue Editor-In-Chief mentioned expecting to see lots of flowers, and she wasn’t wrong! The red carpet was blooming with florals, foliage, butterflies, and even tree bark!

1. tyla

Tyla made an unforgettable Met Gala debut when she arrived in a glittering Balmain gown crafted from real sand! Not only was her dress coated in sand, but so were her shoulders and hands. The “Water” singer looked as though she’d just emerged from the dunes! Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director of Balmain, noted that the intention was to “transform a transient material into an everlasting masterpiece”. And that they did! The dress was so form-fitting that it accentuated the contour of her belly button and abdomen, further emphasizing the organic aesthetic. But the most on-theme aspect of the look was how she accessorized. The Grammy-winner held an hourglass clutch that sifted through granules of sand as the night ticked on.

2. Doja cat

This is the definition of a subtle slay. Doja Cat absolutely served in this classic white t-shirt dress. I mean, what’s more timeless than your basic tee? The ‘Paint The Town Red’ singer transformed the simple look into an emotive masterpiece by adding mascara-streaked tear streams down her cheeks, and opting for a sheer “drenched” effect on her garments. The “wet” look brilliantly adds story and depth. It was as though she’d just been watered in the garden after a good cry sesh (don’t worry Doja, we’ve all been there), representing the timelessness of birth, growth, and renewal in fashion. Honestly, she couldn’t have embodied the theme more!

3. Lizzo

This year, Lizzo stunned in a full-body corset dress from Victor Weisanto’s Spring/Summer ‘24 collection, “Perfect Day”. The “Vase Dress” is a flesh-toned and transparent gown that blooms above the head and flips upward at the floor, adding a “tulip” effect. The dress was altered to match the skin tone of the “Truth Hurts” singer, and plenty of flower petals were added to the design… by hand. Lizzo didn’t just dress for this year’s theme– she became the garden of time itself. A fashion moment so iconic, it’ll never wilt!

4. Lana del rey

The recent Coachella headliner turned heads in a custom look by designer, Seán McGir. Together the pair brilliantly paid homage to an archival Alexander McQueen piece from the Fall ‘06 collection. Draped in a nude veil held up by real hawthorn branches, the “A&W” singer went full femme fatale, and we couldn’t have been more obsessed! The nude sheath gown gave way to the eccentricity of the look. Further emphasizing the theme, she held a vintage-styled drop bag with a bronze statement clock on the front.

5. camila cabello

What did Camila bring to The Met (besides 250,000 Swarvoski crystals on her metallic Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress)? Ephemerality— realized through a solid block of ice for a clutch. Similar to Tyla, her look had built-in performance art. The accessory tracked the time as the night went on, melting until the “Havana” singer was left symbolically holding only the rose inside.

The theme might not have been explicitly DIsney-related, but with ice clutches and gowns of sand, this night was one for the books —the storybooks, that is! Met Gala 2025, you’ve got some magic to work.