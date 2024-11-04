5 Spooky Reads to Cuddle Up With This Halloween

As someone who unfortunately can’t sit through scary movies, I don’t wanna miss out on feeling the Halloween spirit. Something I CAN sit through for hours on end, though, is scary books! If you feel the same way (or just need something to read this Halloween) here are 5 of my best recommendations:
- If We Were villains by M.l. Rio
-
This article might be my excuse to shamelessly promote this book, because reading If We Were Villains genuinely altered my brain chemistry. The combination of intricate friendship dynamics between all the characters, murder mystery, and the Shakespearean feel of it all made me this book’s target audience. I will definitely be doing a re-read of it this Halloween – if only I could read it again for the first time.
- Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson
-
Perhaps the most lighthearted on the list, Truly Devious is a YA murder mystery set at a boarding school. This book has a very special place in my heart. The characters are all so unique and well-written, and the plot follows a mystery set in both the past AND the present, so you literally never know what to expect. There’s also a pretty good romantic subplot if you’re into that (which I absolutely am).
- The Secret History BY Donna Tartt
-
I’m sure I’m not the first person to tell you to read The Secret History, even if it’s slightly pretentious of me. But this book is so beloved for a reason! The ultimate dark academia novel is about a group of Classics students and the darkness they all have lurking under the surface. This makes The Secret History is one of the most memorable books I’ve ever read, and the vibes are perfect for Halloween.
- The Hunting Party by Lucy Foley
-
All of Lucy Foley’s books are incredible mysteries that I would HIGHLY recommend for Halloween. But if you haven’t figured it out yet, I’m a sucker for stories about a toxic group of friends with a bunch of secrets (that ends in one of them dead). I don’t know what that says about me, but I do know that if that sounds like you as well, you need to read this and then all of her other books ASAP.
- In Cold Blood by Truman Capote
-
Based on a true story about a murder case, this book actually scared me so bad I developed insomnia and couldn’t fall asleep on my own for the whole next year. However, if that doesn’t sell you on the spookiness of it all I don’t know what will! This book is iconic in the world of true crime for a reason and is basically the blueprint for all the true crime podcasts we listen to today.
I could go on and on, but these are the 5 books I would recommend above any other for this Halloween season. There’s nothing like a scary story to really get you in the spirit! So if you ever get a break from all of the festivities, get cozy and pick one of these up. I promise you won’t regret it.