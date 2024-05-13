5 Signature Scent Worthy Perfumes I Can’t Stop Sniffing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

I’m a firm believer that scents can have a profound impact on how we feel. For instance, just the smell of coffee brewing in the morning makes me feel more awake. The buttery fragrance of popcorn reminds me of being at Disney World, instantly triggering a sense of nostalgia.

That being said, you too can harness the unique emotions attached to scents. These days, I don’t feel fully dressed until I have spritzed on my favorite perfume. Call me crazy, but it really does change my mindset, setting the tone for the day ahead. If you are on the search for your own “signature scent,” here are some of my go-tos:

Smells can set the tone for your day, elicit memories, or make you feel certain emotions. It may sound silly but when it comes to boosting my mood, a little spray can go a long way.