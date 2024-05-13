5 Signature Scent Worthy Perfumes I Can’t Stop Sniffing

I’m a firm believer that scents can have a profound impact on how we feel. For instance, just the smell of coffee brewing in the morning makes me feel more awake. The buttery fragrance of popcorn reminds me of being at Disney World, instantly triggering a sense of nostalgia.
That being said, you too can harness the unique emotions attached to scents. These days, I don’t feel fully dressed until I have spritzed on my favorite perfume. Call me crazy, but it really does change my mindset, setting the tone for the day ahead. If you are on the search for your own “signature scent,” here are some of my go-tos:
- Glossier You
-
This is my most used perfume and one that I’ve put both my sister and my mom onto. I’m not very in-tune with “perfume notes,” but I’d describe this as a fresh, skin-like scent. It isn’t overpowering whatsoever. In my opinion, it is the “clean girl aesthetic” in a bottle. It’s definitely a good daily option and not incredibly polarizing.
- Kayali Vanilla 28
-
Kayali is THE perfume queen. While I love an ultra sweet, candy-esque scent, that’s not what you’re going to get with this. It has more depth than a typical juvenile vanilla scent, smelling more warm than sweet. To me, it’s so addicting. Literally, when I wear this, I can smell it when the wind blows and it’s just so good. Not to mention, it has great longevity.
- Phlur Tangerine Boy
-
Phlur has a lot of really unique scents, but I love Tangerine Boy. Most citrus fragrances may have just a note of orange but to me, this smells like a straight up tangerine. It is my most refreshing perfume, a good one to wake me up and get me going before a long day.
- Oakcha Praise the Perfume
-
I’ve wanted the Melanie Martinez Cry Baby perfume for years (if you know you know), and this scent claims to be a dupe. It is a very sweet, feminine smell, with notes of strawberry, milk, powder, and caramel. Sugary gourmands (scents that smell edible) are my absolute favorites, and this one is on the more affordable side.
- Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body and Hair Fragrance Mist
-
This isn’t a perfume, but a light mist you can spray all over (I love it in my hair). The name is accurate, as I find this to be a calming scent. I spritz it on before a study session, or even before going to bed. It is hard to describe, but I get lemon and maybe some floral notes from this one.
Smells can set the tone for your day, elicit memories, or make you feel certain emotions. It may sound silly but when it comes to boosting my mood, a little spray can go a long way.