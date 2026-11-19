This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been a brisk average of 70- to 80-degree weather in LA throughout November so far. As a girl from rainy, evergreen Seattle, I’ve been yearning for the fall colors, gray skies, and cozy rainy days that come with the season. While I’ve gotten a few glimpses of that in LA, it definitely feels jarring to go from occasional rainy days to sunshine and 80-degree temperatures. It hardly feels like fall.

So, since I can’t enjoy the fall weather at home while away at school, I bring the fall vibes to myself by watching cozy shows. Here are 5 TV shows that keep me in the fall spirit, even in the November heat.

Gilmore Girls Gilmore Girls centers on the relationship of quick-witted single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her book-loving teenage daughter Rory, set in a whimsical fictional small town in Connecticut. When you want to turn off your brain and settle into a cozy show, this fall cult classic is perfect. The first season alone offers a perfect glimpse into colorful foliage, sweaters, coffee, and small-town charm. There’s something about watching this mother-daughter duo attend fall festivals and sip coffee that gives me that warm, fuzzy autumn feeling. Warner Bros. Television One Tree Hill Set in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, One Tree Hill follows estranged brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott as their shared love of basketball brings them into each other’s lives. Beyond its complicated relationships and friendships, the show’s small-town atmosphere makes you want to slow down and stay awhile. There’s just enough drama to keep you entertained, while the North Carolina scenery captures the nostalgic charm of the early 2000s. Between high school basketball games, small-town hangouts, and an indie soundtrack, this show captures the kind of autumn that comes with a new school year. View this post on Instagram Stranger Things (Season 2) Of course, the entirety of Stranger Things is worth a rewatch, but season 2 is my favorite to revisit during the fall. Set around Halloween in 1984, this season captures everything from Ghostbusters costumes to trick-or-treating while still retaining that quintessential fall vibe. Hawkins, Indiana is full of chilly evenings and eerie mysteries not only fitting for October but for the rest of autumn as well. If you’re watching Stranger Things for the first time, I recommend starting with season 1. But if you’re on your seventh rewatch (like me), season 2 is definitely worth revisiting this fall. Pretty Little Liars If your idea of fall is less pumpkin spice and more mysterious, rainy afternoons, Pretty Little Liars is perfect for you. Set in the seemingly idyllic town of Rosewood, Pennsylvania, this show has a moody atmosphere that makes it perfect for autumn. Based on the book series by Sara Shepard, the show follows four teenage girls whose lives unravel after their friend Alison DiLaurentis mysteriously disappears. With its historic homes, eerie foliage, and moody cinematography, the show makes for the perfect fall binge. View this post on Instagram The Vampire Diaries Set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, The Vampire Diaries follows Elena Gilbert, a high school student who finds herself caught between two vampire brothers. As supernatural secrets about her town come to light, Elena and her friends are drawn deeper into a world of vampires, mysteries, and danger. This is a new watch for me this year, and its woodsy, mysterious atmosphere makes it the perfect show to cozy up with this fall. View this post on Instagram

Until LA’s weather finally catches up with the season, I’ll be bringing fall to myself one show at a time. These shows remind me that sometimes you don’t need a crisp autumn breeze or orange leaves to romanticize fall; sometimes, all you need is a warm blanket and a cozy show.