5 Online Stores To Shop For Sorority Formal Dresses

As spring quarter is in full swing, that means it’s time to start preparing for one of the most fun parts of the quarter: sorority formal. Personally, I think that formal is one of my favorite sorority events, from taking pictures in front of Royce to dancing the night away with all of your friends, it’s just such a fun night. You also can’t forget another huge element of formals, which of course is dressing up, because the typical formal attire is long dresses and heels.

Of course, getting to wear the dress the day of formal is really fun, but sometimes finding the right dress can be an annoying or stressful process. You want to find one that is the perfect combination of being comfortable and also something that you feel confident and pretty in, because that will really help make the night as fun as it can be.

Being in LA, it’s pretty easy for us to go out and shop for dresses in person, just because there are so many stores and options to choose from. However, sometimes your schedule just does not leave any dress shopping time, and if you have to scramble right before formal to find a dress, you might end up with something that isn’t one you absolutely love, and that’s obviously a situation that we want to avoid. So, ordering a dress online can be the perfect solution to that, and you could even order a couple options and then return the ones that you don’t end up choosing (which is what I personally always do). Also, this gives you an excuse to shop online and scroll for a while, which is always a fun experience in and of itself. If you end up going with this option, here are a couple online stores that have a ton of formal dresses to choose from!

Hello molly This is personally one of my favorite places to shop for dresses online, they have so many options for long dresses (literally every color and print you could imagine), which makes it really easy to find different options or get inspired by new things. The shipping is also pretty fast, at least in my personal experience! Most of their maxi dresses are in the $90-$105 range. beginning boutique This is my other favorite place to shop for dresses, and the one that I am planning on wearing to formal is from here! They definitely have more solid color options than florals, but I love that they have the same style dress in so many different colors, it makes it really easy to find something that is perfect for you. The only thing to note is that sometimes their sizing can vary by style. I have two dresses from here that are both different sizes, so I would definitely recommend looking at the sizing charts for each option. Most of their maxi dresses are in the $80-$90 range. princess polly Another classic store for all sorts of dresses, Princess Polly has so many options for formal dresses that it would be pretty easy to find something you liked here. This is another place that definitely has more solid color options, but they have pretty much every color you could think of. They also are often having sales online, and you can always find a coupon code to use from influencers, which is super nice. Most of their maxi dresses are in the $70-$90 range. aritzia Although this is definitely a more expensive option, Aritzia literally has some of the most beautiful dresses I’ve ever seen. They just have such a classic and timeless vibe to them, and are such good quality that it is the kind of dress you would keep and wear to weddings one day (this could be a potential justification for the cost). They definitely have less options than other stores, and most of them are solid color, but it definitely doesn’t hurt to scroll the site. Most of their maxi dresses are in the $100-$150 range. peppermayo This store is definitely another pretty popular place to get formal dresses from. A lot of their options are a lot of bold and vibrant colors and patterns, so if that’s the vibe you are searching for, I definitely recommend checking this place out! They have so many fun options that are perfect for a sorority formal. Most of their maxi dresses are in the $80-$90 range.

Good luck with dress hunting, and happy formal!