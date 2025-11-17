5 Meals/Deserts To Add To Your Thanksgiving Table This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s almost time to bring out the pots, pans, and the turkey! Thanksgiving is literally right around the corner – and so is the chance to impress your family and friends with a new dish this year. Throughout the years, I’ve had the opportunity to try new dishes with my family. Funny enough, turkey wasn’t the main dish on our table until recently, when we decided to attempt possibly the most classic dish of Thanksgiving (it does, in fact, live up to its name). I’m grateful that I have many chefs in my family who grace us with new and classic dishes each Thanksgiving and that I get to share them. Here are some of my favorites.

Fruit Tart If there’s no fruit tart, there’s no Thanksgiving in my household. I know it’s not the main dish or even one of the main deserts for Thanksgiving, but for me, it’s become essential. A fruit tart has been part of our Thanksgiving table for as long as I can remember, and it’s just so good. It’s a perfect substitute if you’re not a fan of pumpkin pie. It’s flavorful, chocolaty, and delicious. View this post on Instagram Tamales If you’re Hispanic/Latino, you know what’s up. Tamales are one of the classic dishes in my house – made from corn flour filled with sauce, vegetables and chicken. Making tamales is where everyone in the household collaborates. Since there are multiple steps in the process, it’s definitely a bonding experience. Tamales, either Mexican or Salvadorian, are so good, and there are various options as well. If you don’t know how to make them, there are plenty of small businesses that sell them during the holidays, so you can try a new dish and support a small business! View this post on Instagram Lasagna Inspired by Garfield, you could never go wrong with lasagna. There’s chicken, beef, and cheese lasagna, so there’s definitely something for any taste. It fits with all the seasonal flavors, and it’s not that over budget to make. It will not only be a delicious addition but, with a little set up, it will make your table look fancy :). View this post on Instagram Mac and Cheese I know mac and cheese is a classic for Thanksgiving, but I’m talking about a specific one. It went viral on TikTok, and it’s a recipe by Tineke Younger (TikTok: @tinekeyounger). I saw the video last year and tried it out – hands down the best mac and cheese recipe of all time. It’s also something that you could turn into a family activity. This recipe gives you a tasteful and creamy mac and cheese that’s perfect for Thanksgiving. @tinekeyounger How to make mac n cheese for this holiday season🍂🦃❤️ Welcome to Thanksgiving with Tini where im gonna teach yall how to make EVERYTHING ♬ original sound – Tini👩🏼‍🍳🔥 Churro Cheesecake Lastly, I want to talk about one of the best cheesecakes I have tried. The churro cheesecake is so delicious and makes the perfect sweet treat to add to the menu. The churro flavor gives it that sweet cinnamon taste, and you can top off with some strawberries for extra flavor and a drizzle of some sweet condensed milk. View this post on Instagram

I hope one of these recipes inspires you to try something new this year. I know I’ve tried many things over the years, and it’s been fun – plus that’s how you can discover new favorite foods. Regardless of the food, I’m sure many of us have so much to be thankful for this last year. Having the opportunity to sit down with family or friends and share a meal is already a blessing we should be thankful for! Happy Thanksgiving :)