5 Latin Artists to Diversify Your Playlists 

American history and culture are intrinsically tied to Latin America. For decades we have shared our food, art, technology, and music back and forth across our borders. In recognition the days between September 15 and October 15 have been designated to celebrate these contributions, which is amazing, but Latinos don’t just cease to exist for the rest of the year. Here are a few artists to add into your rotation to continue the celebration!

Kali Uchis

Kali is a Colombian American artist with a very diverse discography. If you are a fan of pop music, R&B, Latin pop, or soul in either English or Spanish she has something for you. She is the perfect segway for someone looking to get into Spanish music. In her album Orquedias she showcases her range with more soulful songs like “Heladito” right next to “Munekita(with El Alfa &JT)” which is more upbeat. Kali has also probably collabed with some of your favs like Tyler the Creator and Steve Lacy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kaliuchis

Caifanes



If you are looking for music to accompany you on your walk to class the Caifanes are just for you. This band was formed in Mexico City in the 80s and has remained relevant. Their poetic lyricism in combination with a heavier rock instrumental makes listening magical. They have cited The Cure as well as The Beatles as major inspirations, so if these bands interest you should definitely give them a listen! If you’re looking for song recs my favorites are “Mátanme porque me muero” and “Los dioses occultos”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caifanes – www.caifanes.com.mx (@caifanesmex)

Karol g

Karol G, another Colombian singer, has become one of the most celebrated reggaeton. Her previous tour, “Mañana Sera Bonitto” shattered the previous record for highest grossing Latin music tour headed by a woman, and became the first Spanish album by a female artist to reach number one on the billboard top 200. She stays mainly within the genre in reggaeton and has produced more than one “song of the summer”. Her music is perfect to hype you up for a long study session or blast at full volume for a workout. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROL G (@karolg)

selena

Selena, the “Queen of Tejano music” paved the way for those who would precede her by becoming the first artist with a mainly Spanish discography to become popular in the states. If you haven’t heard of her (which I doubt) then I strongly suggest watching her 1997 biopic. Her music was mostly influenced by TexMex culture and she’s most known for her cumbias like “El chico del apartamento 512” as well as her pop style ballads like “Dreaming of You”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena (@selenaqofficial)

Bad Bunny