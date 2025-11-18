5 Fall Cocktails You Need to Make this Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As autumn nears its end and the winter months creep in, it’s time to check off every last activity (and recipe) you have on your fall bucket list.

Caramel Apple Mule Up first on the list – and my very own creation – is a drink so simple yet so refreshing for a crisp fall afternoon. Easy peasy apple-squeasey, all this drink needs is caramel vodka (or regular vodka and caramel syrup if you’re cheap like me), apple cider, and ginger beer to top it all off. This drink is the perfect sweet treat to round out the last few weeks of fall. View this post on Instagram Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini Okay, the furthest I’ve ventured with this recipe has been the Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Espresso Martini mix. That being said, I think a pumpkin Nespresso pod (or some store-bought cold brew), pumpkin syrup, a shot of vodka, and some Baileys sounds like a more refined cocktail choice if you have the time. View this post on Instagram

Cinnamon Bun Chai White Russian I will admit this one is purely imaginative, but I think it could be executed quite well in theory. A shot of chai (or chai liqueur if you’re super fancy and have that for whatever reason), a shot of RumChata, some vodka, top with a splash of cream of your choice – and voila, a treat-y, cinnamony chai cocktail. View this post on Instagram Cranberry Orange Spritz A fall classic – every restaurant has its own spin on this autumn spritz. Keeping it simple, Aperol, prosecco and cranberry juice is an easy fix to get those citrusy fall notes. If you want to step it up a bit, some frozen cranberries and a splash of sparkling water to garnish will elevate this classic to an Instagram-story-worthy treat. View this post on Instagram Maple Pecan Old Fashioned Unfortunately, I do not particularly like dark liquor, nor would I ever order an old fashioned. However, I did feel bad for the lack of spirit diversity in this cocktail inspiration list. Per Google’s instructions, an old fashioned calls for an ounce and a half of bourbon, some sugar, bitters (this can be replaced with some fresh squeezed orange juice or orange liqueur), and a splash of water. To fall-ify this cocktail, I’m thinking add in a touch of maple syrup with the bitters, top with a cinnamon stick and a few candied pecans, and you have an autumn spin on a classic. View this post on Instagram

My qualifications for this list are my four years of barista experience and my summer spent on the beverage cart at my local golf course. That being said, I think this list gives some fun, easy, (and sorta college budget friendly?) ideas for your next girls night in!