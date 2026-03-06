5 Black Creatives You Should Explore This Black History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During Black History Month, and honestly every day, it’s important to uplift Black voices that are often overlooked because of the racial norms still present in our society. Black creatives constantly shape culture, start trends, and create spaces where representation feels real and empowering. This Black History Month, I wanted to highlight a few Black creatives whose work I admire and who I think deserve more love and recognition. Whether you’ve seen them on your For You Page, heard them on your playlists, or spotted their books on BookTok, their creativity and impact are worth celebrating.

Nia Siuox

First up is Nia Sioux. You may recognize Nia from the hit reality TV show, Dance Moms. Now Nia is here to tell it all in her newest book/memoir, Bottom of the Pyramid. In her book, she dives into what it was like being one of the only Black cast members on the show, facing racial discrimination during her time there, and how she took what people said about her and grew from it. She lives by the mantra of being the star in your own life, and oh, has she. She is a dancer, singer, actress, influencer, and author.

She is so well-rounded, and her talent is unmatched. She is also a fellow Bruin and an AKA sorority alumna on top of all of that. I love following Nia for her advocacy around mental health, as a longtime fan from Dance Moms, and for the bright, kind personality that shines through her content. She has truly done it all.

Olivia Dean

It feels like nowadays everyone is talking about Olivia Dean. She is now a Grammy Award–winning artist for Best New Artist, best known for her soulful, jazzy pop music. She has a unique sound that encapsulates a mid-century jazzy vibe fused with modern pop, which I think really draws people in, paired with an amazing voice.

She is also loved for her bubbly, bright personality and has served some great looks. She is also a girl’s girl, as she has spent years working exclusively with female directors for her music videos, which makes her artistry feel even more impactful in a creative director space, where many women may be overshadowed.

Aliyah’s interlude

Aliyah Bah, also known as Aliyah’s Interlude, is TikTok’s “IT GIRL.” She is known for starting the fashion trend Aliyahcore, a Y2K camp-inspired aesthetic that features layering clothes with pops of color and textures. The style is bold, girly, and unapologetic, with playful styling and statement pieces that make every look feel like a main character moment.

Aliyah combines her fashion with her bold and entertaining personality. With her song “IT GIRL,” she shows her talent through both music and her content. Her personality shines through her videos and inspires other people to be unapologetically themselves.

Talia Hibbert

Talia Hibbert is a beloved author known for her romance novels that center Black women as complex, lovable, and deserving of soft love. She has gained popularity on BookTok for books like Get a Life, Chloe Brown, where she mixes humor, emotional depth, and relatable characters that keep readers connected to her stories. What makes her writing stand out is how she intersects Black identity with plus-sized representation, creating characters who are not always well-represented yet are shown as worthy of romance and happiness.

She also touches on themes like chronic illness and mental health while still writing comforting love stories. What makes Talia’s work feel refreshing is how she gives space to Black women, especially plus-sized Black women, in romance stories where they don’t always get to be the main character. I love how Talia creates characters that feel real, imperfect, and relatable, which is why so many readers continue to connect with her work.

PinkPantheress

I have been following PinkPantheress for a while now, and I am so happy she is finally getting her flowers. From being a faceless singer to headlining Bruin Bash and now making viral hits, she is really that girl. Her music is fun and has a unique sound that features a fusion of Y2K inspiration and bedroom pop, reinforcing that music can just be fun and creative.

Her songs feel nostalgic but fresh, making them perfect for late-night drives, study playlists, and TikTok edits alike. She has a humorous personality that fans relate to and admire, which makes her feel even more genuine.

Ultimately, it is important to uplift Black voices and creators because of how underrepresented and overshadowed they can be in mainstream media. These are just some creatives that I hope you enjoy discovering and supporting, because I truly believe they are incredibly talented and deserving of their flowers.