4 Small Ways That You Can Make A Big Difference In L.A.

As fires rage on across Los Angeles, it’s difficult to sit back and watch the community struggle. Within the past weeks we’ve witnessed lives lost, homes destroyed, and most sadly a community torn apart. Although this isn’t a situation where we can directly help, there are many ways that we can make a difference.
- Spread Awareness
One of the most effective ways to assist a community in times of trouble is spreading the word. Whether it’s reposting valuable information on social media, or simply explaining the situation to those around you, increasing awareness will lead to a better informed community. Engaging in discussions about the turmoil will ultimately heighten involvement and urgency to advocate for change. In regards to the fires, spreading awareness will open eyes to how life changing this environmental destruction has been for those who live in Los Angeles. It’s important to note that when sharing information on social media you should always resort to credible accounts such as news sources and certified organizations. Your words have a huge impact on the community!
- Donate To Legitimate Organizations
If you have even a dollar to spare, it is definitely worth donating to those in need. An overwhelming amount of organizations across Los Angeles are accepting donations for community members. Not only are monetary donations for displaced families needed, but also supplies for temporary shelters are valuable. Below are a few organizations that are worth checking out!
- Altadena Girls
As a result of the Eaton Fire in the Pasadena region, a group of girls who lost their school and community created this organization to provide resources for girls who have similarly been impacted. By donating to Altadena Girls, you will be providing clothes, personal items, and hygiene products for these teens as they build toward long term recovery.
- LA Food Bank
The LA Food Bank is accepting both monetary donations and supplies as they provide for those in need. Food items include crackers, trail mix, fruit snacks, energy bars, water, and other non-perishable food items. Some non-food items that they are also accepting are diapers (babies & adults), wipes (preferably flushable), toilet tissue, toothbrushes, toothpaste, kids KN95 masks, paper towels, lotion, soap, deodorant, and shampoo (preferably waterless). If you have any of these items lying around your house, donating them on Mondays through Fridays from 8am to 5pm at one of their two locations can make a big difference.
- Quirk LA
Quirk is an L.A. based second hand clothing boutique known for their chic repurpose for fashion items. In light of the fires, they are holding free boutiques for individuals who have been impacted. Your donations can include clothes, new undergarments, socks, diapers, comforting home decor, and cosmetics. You can also purchase from their Amazon Wishlist and donate the exact items that they need to disperse. Quirk is a big contribution to the community aspect of Los Angeles, and their efforts to bring comfort into the lives of those in need is so special.
- California Community Foundation
The California Community Foundation has had a Wildfire Fund since 2003, providing millions of dollars to communities affected by disaster. Their donations contribute to recovery services including housing, case management, and medical care for displaced residents. They also support rebuilding essential infrastructure like emergency communication, and offer immigration services to low-wage workers and immigrant families. CCF doesn’t provide direct funding for individuals, but rather for bigger organizations that support the community.
- American Red Cross
The American Red Cross is a reputable organization that provides relief to those across the country, and are definitely supporting those in Los Angeles right now. Donating to their organization assists in providing humanitarian aid to those in emergency shelters across L.A., and provides emergency supplies for temporary displacement.
- Volunteer
If you are in the Los Angeles area and are willing to make a hands-on impact, volunteering can make a great difference. Many organizations are avoiding volunteers because of the overwhelming amount of help that they have, but there are still some opportunities to look into!
- Hollywood Food Coalition
If you are fifteen and older, you can help prepare community dinners to distribute to displaced individuals. Hollywood Food Coalition has been responding to ongoing needs in times of crisis for many years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and is surely an organization worth contributing to. You can sign up for a meal preparation shift here!
- Neighbors and Friends
The Old Town Pasadena cafe has become a donation center for those to help organize clothes, donate supplies, prepare food, and wash dishes. Here’s the sign up spreadsheet to get involved!
- Quirk LA
Along with donations, Quirk is offering volunteer opportunities for community members to bring racks, hangers, and display the donated items. The owner of the business wants the store to have a welcoming atmosphere, rather than appearing as a “charity case”. You can sign up to volunteer with this form!
- Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Animal Society is an emergency response organization, which assists other animal rescue organizations as well. They are accepting volunteers to help the animals and organize the donated materials which will be dispersed at Los Angeles animal food pantries. You can show your interest to volunteer by filling out the form here!
- Support First Responders
Without a doubt, the First Responders who have been out there saving lives within our community deserve tons of support. One way support can be shown is by simply gifting your local fire station a sweet treat or thank you cards. As many of us know, the Los Angeles Fire Department faced huge budget cuts, so monetary donations to LAFD are also crucial. These heroes’ hard work should never go unnoticed. Friends of LAFD is a great place to donate, as they use donations specifically to update necessary equipment and technology. Only 3% of LAFD’s budget goes toward this purpose, while 97% is said to go to personnel. You can check out Friends of LAFD here!
As the days go on, we continue to see our Los Angeles community face new struggles. By taking these steps (big or small), you are making a change. Even if it’s not a direct monetary donation, there are many ways to show support for L.A.!