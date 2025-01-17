4 Small Ways That You Can Make A Big Difference In L.A.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As fires rage on across Los Angeles, it’s difficult to sit back and watch the community struggle. Within the past weeks we’ve witnessed lives lost, homes destroyed, and most sadly a community torn apart. Although this isn’t a situation where we can directly help, there are many ways that we can make a difference.

Spread Awareness

One of the most effective ways to assist a community in times of trouble is spreading the word. Whether it’s reposting valuable information on social media, or simply explaining the situation to those around you, increasing awareness will lead to a better informed community. Engaging in discussions about the turmoil will ultimately heighten involvement and urgency to advocate for change. In regards to the fires, spreading awareness will open eyes to how life changing this environmental destruction has been for those who live in Los Angeles. It’s important to note that when sharing information on social media you should always resort to credible accounts such as news sources and certified organizations. Your words have a huge impact on the community!

Donate To Legitimate Organizations

If you have even a dollar to spare, it is definitely worth donating to those in need. An overwhelming amount of organizations across Los Angeles are accepting donations for community members. Not only are monetary donations for displaced families needed, but also supplies for temporary shelters are valuable. Below are a few organizations that are worth checking out! Altadena Girls As a result of the Eaton Fire in the Pasadena region, a group of girls who lost their school and community created this organization to provide resources for girls who have similarly been impacted. By donating to Altadena Girls, you will be providing clothes, personal items, and hygiene products for these teens as they build toward long term recovery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery (@altadenagirls) LA Food Bank The LA Food Bank is accepting both monetary donations and supplies as they provide for those in need. Food items include crackers, trail mix, fruit snacks, energy bars, water, and other non-perishable food items. Some non-food items that they are also accepting are diapers (babies & adults), wipes (preferably flushable), toilet tissue, toothbrushes, toothpaste, kids KN95 masks, paper towels, lotion, soap, deodorant, and shampoo (preferably waterless). If you have any of these items lying around your house, donating them on Mondays through Fridays from 8am to 5pm at one of their two locations can make a big difference. Quirk LA Quirk is an L.A. based second hand clothing boutique known for their chic repurpose for fashion items. In light of the fires, they are holding free boutiques for individuals who have been impacted. Your donations can include clothes, new undergarments, socks, diapers, comforting home decor, and cosmetics. You can also purchase from their Amazon Wishlist and donate the exact items that they need to disperse. Quirk is a big contribution to the community aspect of Los Angeles, and their efforts to bring comfort into the lives of those in need is so special. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Well Cloth'd Inc. (@wellclothdinc) California Community Foundation The California Community Foundation has had a Wildfire Fund since 2003, providing millions of dollars to communities affected by disaster. Their donations contribute to recovery services including housing, case management, and medical care for displaced residents. They also support rebuilding essential infrastructure like emergency communication, and offer immigration services to low-wage workers and immigrant families. CCF doesn’t provide direct funding for individuals, but rather for bigger organizations that support the community. American Red Cross The American Red Cross is a reputable organization that provides relief to those across the country, and are definitely supporting those in Los Angeles right now. Donating to their organization assists in providing humanitarian aid to those in emergency shelters across L.A., and provides emergency supplies for temporary displacement.

Volunteer

Support First Responders