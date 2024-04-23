4 Poets To Read This Spring To Blossom Like A Wildflower

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

This one is for the literature girlies who coordinate their reading with the weather outside!

As a poet and springtime lover, there is nothing more soul-stirring for me than spending a couple hours outside in nature as I read some of my all-time favorite poets and feel inspired to write stanzas of my own. Sometimes, I even dress up all cute and bring fresh-cut fruit and snacks with me to turn it into a mini-picnic. I just love laying the grass, feeling the warmth of the sun on my skin, and letting all the stress melt away, my thoughts floating along with the beautiful words on paper. Next time you’re ready to soak up the spring outdoors, either as a solo-date or group-hangout with your friends, I recommend reading these poets to tap into your inner wildflower!