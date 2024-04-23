4 Poets To Read This Spring To Blossom Like A Wildflower

This one is for the literature girlies who coordinate their reading with the weather outside!
As a poet and springtime lover, there is nothing more soul-stirring for me than spending a couple hours outside in nature as I read some of my all-time favorite poets and feel inspired to write stanzas of my own. Sometimes, I even dress up all cute and bring fresh-cut fruit and snacks with me to turn it into a mini-picnic. I just love laying the grass, feeling the warmth of the sun on my skin, and letting all the stress melt away, my thoughts floating along with the beautiful words on paper. Next time you’re ready to soak up the spring outdoors, either as a solo-date or group-hangout with your friends, I recommend reading these poets to tap into your inner wildflower!
- mary oliver
When I think of nature poetry, the first person I think of is Mary Oliver. Her critically-acclaimed legacy of natural world poetry invites you to tune out the chaotic modern world and observe the quietest of occurrences in the natural world around you. I recently read A Thousand Mornings and Why I Wake Early, and I can’t wait to discover more of her incredible lyricism.
- Emily Dickinson
I couldn’t write an article about poet recommendations without my favorite poet of all time! Dickinson’s work spans a wide variety of themes, and a lot of her work reflects on the transience of human existence, connection with the divine, and intimacy with the natural world. Most of her work is available online, but I suggest grabbing a copy of her collected works from the library and flipping through hundreds of her easy-to-read (but not-so-easy-to-unravel) poems.
- ada limón
The more I learn about Ada Limón, the more I am in awe of her creative talent and drive to bring poetry to the world. Through her recent Poetry in Parks project, the Poet Laureate is using the power of poetry to situate us in the nature around us. My personal favorites from her include Shelter: A Love Letter to Trees, The Hurting Kind, and All We Can Save.
- nikita gill
I stumbled upon Nikita Gill’s magical poetry a couple years ago, and I still go back to verses from her book Wild Embers: Poems of rebellion, fire and beauty when I am looking for comfort and inspiration. A lot of her work is centered on self-love and her lyricism is powerful in its connection to the natural world. I recommend Your Heart Is The Sea and Your Soul Is A River as the perfect light reads for a warm sunny afternoon.