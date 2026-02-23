4 Lip Glosses and Balms to Buy Instead of Summer Fridays 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everybody knows about the Summer Fridays lip balm but, believe it or not, it’s not the only (or even the best) lip balm to exist. Not to hate on Summer Fridays – lots of people love their products, which is great! However, for everyone else who is mulling over their purchase here’s a list of other products from a variety of different price points, from $23 to $4.99, that are just as great as Summer Fridays. Also, every item on this list is cruelty-free!

Olehenriksen~23$

I will forever be a lover and a promoter of the Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment (my personal favorite is Cocoa Crème). If you’re looking for something hydrating and moisturizing, this is the best product to reach for. Something I noticed while using this product is just how thick and long-lasting they were. I rarely found myself needing to reapply. I will say that it is a bit more on the sheer side but depending on which color you choose, and with the addition of a lip liner, this is definitely a great lip combo. Also, the shimmer version is currently on sale for 50% off at Ulta View this post on Instagram

Topicals~$16

The Slick Salve is very hydrating and very shiny. It is definitely on the thicker side, but I actually really enjoy the feeling on the lips, and I would never describe it as overly sticky. Despite originally being a clear product, they also released some more tinted options, including Acai, Pomegranate and Papaya. I have seen some people complain of a formula difference between the original and the tinted version, which I don’t think is a reason to avoid it. I would just say it is something to be aware of when purchasing. Also, if you are a fan of the silicon style applicator than I would definitely recommend you reach for this product, it’s very squishy and has a really nice feel to it. View this post on Instagram

Glossier~$16

Okay, hear me out. I know that the Balm Dot Coms have gone through their own scandals, but I actually really enjoy the product even after the re-formulation. They have so many options for different scents and colors that outpace a lot of other brands in terms of options. If I were to describe them, I would say that they are nourishing, but definitely more understated in terms of color payoff. It is a glossier product, so it was never going to be full coverage, but if you want something with a bit more color, you should reach for the strawberry or the hot cocoa (this is a limited-edition color!) View this post on Instagram

Essence~$4.99