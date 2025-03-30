30 Pop Girl Instagram Captions To Use This Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Spring break is finally here, which means our camera rolls are getting loaded with sunny vacation photos, friend group snapshots, and 10 different angles of the same matcha latte (because we’re all guilty of making our cute drinks pose for pics, too). There’s no better way to commemorate another spring break in the books than with an Instagram post—and every Insta post needs the perfect, confident caption. If the main pop girls are in your Spotify rotation this spring break, you’ll love these 30 pop song captions to top off your spring break post.

For Vacation Photos

“My give-a-fucks are on vacation,” — “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

“She’s got a way, she got away,” — “The Subway,” Chappell Roan

“There’s escape in escaping,” — “The Bolter,” Taylor Swift

“I know my place and this is it,” — “all-american bitch,” Olivia Rodrigo

“My cold heart is finally melting,” — “Revolving door,” Tate McRae

“She’s gone, gone girl,” — “Gone Girl,” SZA

“I’m dancing in my dress in the sun,” — “But Daddy I Love Him,” Taylor Swift

“New lands, West Coast, where my dreams lay,” — “California,” Chappell Roan

“I need to forget, so take me to Florida*,” — “Florida!!!” Taylor Swift

*Replace with the location of your vacation

For Photos With Friends

“Met you at the right time, this is what it feels like,” — “Feels Like,” Gracie Abrams

“If we’re living the dream, I hope we never wake up,” — “The Band and I,” Maisie Peters

“I’m right here with all my friends,” — “bad idea right?” Olivia Rodrigo

“I don’t think I could love you more,” — “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Billie Eilish

“No chance I waste my twenties on random men, not one of them is cooler than all my friends,” — “Tough Love,” Gracie Abrams

“I can’t lose when I’m with you,” — “Snooze,” SZA

“These are fast times and fast nights,” — “Fast Times,” Sabrina Carpenter

“At every party, we’re the party,” — “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl,” Chappell Roan

For Solos and Selfies

“It’s not my fault you’re like, in love with me,” — “Not My Fault,” Renee Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion

“I’m the best thing at this party,” — “You’re Losing Me,” Taylor Swift

“Just did my makeup so nice,” — “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Happier, prettier,” — “jealousy, jealousy,” Olivia Rodrigo”

“Call me hot, not pretty,” — “HOT TO GO!” Chappell Roan

“Bet you’re thinking, ‘she’s so cool,’” — “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams

For Photo Dumps

“Spring breaks loose,” — “ivy,” Taylor Swift

“That’s just the way life goes,” — “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” Gracie Abrams

“Live so young and careless,” — “23,” Renee Rapp

“I’m a busy woman,” — “Busy Woman,” Sabrina Carpenter

“I’m doing good, I’m on some new shit,” — “the 1,” Taylor Swift

“Life moves so fast,” — “WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish

“I don’t know how it gets better than this,” — “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift