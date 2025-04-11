Why You Should Read ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I read 104 books in 2024, including an unexpected favorite: Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt.

When I first picked the book up, I wasn’t expecting to like it. It isn’t my usual genre, and it’s written by a debut author I had never heard of. Honestly, I only considered the book at all because the cover was pretty.

However, it completely surprised me! From the first few chapters, I was drawn into the book’s heartfelt storytelling, quirky yet realistic characters, and the surprising amount of wisdom a sentient octopus (yes, a sentient octopus) character provided me. What I thought would be a simple and silly read turned into an emotional journey about grief, healing, and the power of connection.

The story follows a charming elderly lady named Tova. After losing her husband, Tova takes a job as the night janitor at the Sowell Bay Aquarium. She finds solace in routine as she continues to grieve both her husband and her son, Erik, who vanished suddenly over thirty years ago.

During her quiet overnight shifts, Tova forms an unexpected bond with Marcellus, a sharp-witted and surprisingly sentient octopus who secretly observes the world beyond his tank. Marcellus, an unexpected detective, pieces together the truth about Erik’s fate.

As their friendship deepens, Marcellus becomes determined to help Tova find closure, but time is running out.

Have I convinced you to read the book yet? If not, maybe you’d like to know that I’m not the only one who liked it — the book became an instant New York Times bestseller and won over a million readers.

Not only that, but the book is being adapted into a Netflix film, with Where the Crawdads Sing Director Olivia Newman at the lead. Sally Fields, the lead actress, is sure to do right by Tova, with two Academy Awards and features in classics like Forrest Gump and The Amazing Spider-Man. The author, Pelt, is an executive producer on the project. Regarding filming the project, she said on her Instagram, “I will never in my life be this cool again.”

Overall, Pelt’s debut novel is a shockingly profound exploration of grief and found family, doing the magical realism genre right. The book reminded me that, sometimes, looking to the past can illuminate a future we never imagined possible, and I sincerely hope that you’ll give it a read. It’s a story that lingers long after the final page — one that will make you laugh, cry, and believe in the power of unexpected connections.