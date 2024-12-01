The Loneliness Epidemic Among International Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the holiday season begins, it is important to remember that this time of the year can be difficult. While the holidays are filled with celebrations and family gatherings for some, others find this period amplifies feelings of loneliness and isolation, which can be a unique emotional challenge. This is especially true for individuals dealing with mental health struggles. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 64% of people with mental health conditions report their symptoms worsen during the holiday season.

For international students, adjusting to life in a new country adds another layer of complexity to these seasonal challenges. The holiday season can underscore the distance from loved ones and cultural traditions, creating an increased sense of disconnection. Navigating unfamiliar customs in a foreign land can feel overwhelming and isolating. A 2020 study by the Migration Policy Institute found that nearly 30% of immigrants experience heightened loneliness during the holidays. In addition to disconnection and distance, the holiday season can add financial strain and bring on unsolved grief or trauma.

The challenges international students face in returning home during the peak holiday season are multifaceted, often encompassing financial, logistical, and emotional obstacles. As Christmas approaches, the season brings one of the busiest and most expensive travel periods of the year. Moreover, the need for visas can further complicate the travel process, especially for students studying on temporary visas who may have restrictions or additional requirements if they leave and re-enter the country.

The feeling of being “stuck” abroad during a time traditionally reserved for family togetherness can deepen feelings of isolation. In addition, many international students experience a sense of “in-betweenness” where they feel disconnected from their home culture and their new surroundings. This can make the holiday season especially difficult. This emotional rollercoaster can bring up a profound sense of displacement as they struggle with questions about identity, belonging, and the idea of “home.”

For those living abroad, years away from familiar surroundings may alter the concept of “home.” The idea of where they truly belong becomes elusive, leaving some to ponder a haunting question: Where is home? This season can cause one to reflect on the distance between themselves and their roots, family, friends, and places that used to bring comfort and a sense of belonging.

Psychology Today lists these strategies to improve mental well-being during this period:

volunteering Participating in community service allows people to positively impact others’ lives while also offering a way to connect with like-minded, compassionate individuals. The bonds formed among volunteers create an instant support network, helping to reduce loneliness and foster a sense of purpose and social belonging. Avoid overindulgence and self-medication Recognizing that any relief from substances like alcohol and drugs is only temporary is crucial, as they can intensify negative emotions, especially when someone is already feeling low. Empower a positive holiday experience By adopting evidence-based approaches like volunteering, participating in social activities, and avoiding unhealthy coping mechanisms, individuals can take proactive steps to create a more positive and rewarding holiday season.

Understanding these unique struggles can help foster a more supportive and inclusive environment for those who find the holidays difficult. Efforts from communities, organizations, and institutions to acknowledge and address this holiday-induced loneliness can make a profound difference for those who may feel alone during this season.

If you need emotional support, do not hesitate to contact UCF CAPS or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.