‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3: What Can We Expect?

Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Yellowjackets.

Psychological-drama series Yellowjackets, which first premiered in 2021, has just released its teaser for its third season. If you’re a die-hard fan like me, you’re probably overanalyzing everything and speculating. However, before it comes out, let’s recap everything that happened in season 2.

Our beloved New Jersey high school girls’ soccer team has been in trouble for months now, struggling to survive the winter. So far, the girls have eaten Jackie in a fugue state, and have hunted and killed poor Javi. In the adult timeline, the women have a wild time at Lottie’s cult.

Before I get into it all, I have a few predictions and theories to share. First, rest in peace to Natalie in the adult timeline, and I hope we see more of her in flashbacks or hallucinations. However, I’d like to talk about the ending scene, where Coach Ben burns down the girl’s cabin after they cannibalize Javi. In Season 3, we will presumably see the girls become more and more feral because the last thing that connects them to society — a roof over their heads — is gone. When you look at Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, the physiological needs of food and shelter are most necessary. Love, friendship, and belonging rank third. While the girls have each other, will their need for survival outweigh their love for one another?

We obviously know from the first season about Pit Girl, and countless theories are going around the internet about who she is. I’m curious to see if we find out about Pit Girl at the beginning of Season 3, toward the end, or even at all. I believe there is one more survivor who we have not seen in the adult timeline yet, and who they are is bothering me. I thought it might be Coach Ben, but after the stunt he pulled in the finale, I think he’s (unfortunately) next on the list.

Season 3 comes out on Feb. 14, 2025, on Paramount+ with Showtime, and yes, it is Valentine’s Day (cue the internal screaming). I’m excited to see if they address that particular date in any timelines and the symbolism it could hold. We will definitely see Melanie Lynskey (adult Shauna), Tawny Cypress (adult Taissa), Christina Ricci (adult Misty), Lauren Ambrose (adult Van), and Sarah Desjardins (Shauna’s daughter, Callie). We’ll also probably see Sophie Thatcher (teen Nat), Liv Hewson (teen Van), Kevin Alves (teen Travis), Samantha Hanratty (teen Misty), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (teen Taissa).

To ensure we are on the same page, Yellowjackets is not a true story. However, there are two sources from which the show takes inspiration. The first is Lord of the Flies by William Golding, where young school boys are stranded on an island without adults and forced to survive on their own. The second is the real-life plane crash of Flight 571, where a Uruguayan rugby team was stranded in the Andes Mountains in 1972 and forced to brave the cold and barren land for a few months. In 2023, a movie about their story was released on Netflix titled Society of the Snow, and if you like Yellowjackets, this will tide you over until the next season.

If you don’t have Paramount+, you can watch Season 1 on Netflix. However, I don’t know if Seasons 2 and 3 will also be on there.

As we know, several questions are still hanging in the air that season 3 will (hopefully!) answer. In the meantime, rewatch the first two seasons and join me in mindlessly scrolling on TikTok for predictions and theories for this next one!