Picture this: you planned the perfect spring break for you and your friends. Your itinerary is all set up! You are going to the beach one day, a picnic the next, and even a local fair. You curated the perfect wardrobe of fun sundresses, floral tops, and funky shades. You even created a spreadsheet of all the supplies you need: camera, sunscreen, speaker, etc. But one thing is missing. What kind of music are you going to even play on the speaker? You need a good playlist.

Don’t even stress because not only do I have recommendations, but I also have a playlist just for you. As a music lover, I work hard on creating a hyper-specific playlist for a certain vibe and I have to say my spring break playlist is the perfect one for your vacation. And guess what the best part is? It’s all music made by female artists, just in time for Women’s History Month.

Ranging from various decades and genres, so many female-fronted bands and artists have so much to offer. Here is a list of some of my favorite female-led artists, albums, and songs that will help you make the best spring break playlist to date:

ABBA ABBA is a Swedish pop group that originated in 1972 led by Agnetha Fältskog & Anni-Frid Lyngstad. Albums: Super Trouper (1980), Voulez-Vous (1979), and Arrival (1976) BEYONCE Beyonce started in a girl group called Destiny’s Child and eventually split off on her own to make a blend of R&B and pop music. Albums: Dangerously In Love (2003) Singles: “Cuff It” and “Deja Vu” Blondie A classic rock group from the mid-1970s, with Debbie Harry as the lead female vocalist. Singles: “One Way or Another” and “Heart of Glass” Clairo Clairo began posting her alternative/pop music at only 13 years old and is now a well-known indie artist. Singles: “Pretty Girl” and “Are You Bored Yet?” Dua Lipa An Albanian pop singer and songwriter who is working on releasing a new album sometime this year. Album: Future Nostalgia (2020) Kali Uchis Kali Uchis is known for perfectly blending pop and Latin music. Albums: Isolation (2018) and Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) (2020) Singles: “See You Again,” “10%,” and “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY Remix” Katy Perry Katy Perry is the pop powerhouse of the early 2000s known for her camp fashion style. Albums: One of the Boys (2008) & Teenage Dream (2010) Lady Gaga Lady Gaga is a makeup brand founder, actress, singer, and songwriter. She has done it all from pop, jazz, and even country music. Albums: Fame Monster (2009), Born This Way (2011), and ARTPOP (2013) Singles: “Telephone,” “Applause,” and “Bad Romance” Miley Cyrus Originally starring on the hit Disney show Hannah Montanna, Miley has evolved into a successful pop-rock/country artist. Albums: Plastic Hearts (2020) and Endless Summer Vacation (2023) Nelly Furtado A pop singer/songwriter who is one of Canada’s most successful artists. Album: Loose (2006) Olivia Rodrigo First known for her Disney acting, she eventually gained extreme success by releasing her own music. Albums: Sour (2021) and Guts (2023) Singles: “Bad Idea Right?,” “Jealousy, Jealousy,” and “Get Him Back!” Pacifica An Argentina rock duo who were first known for their covers, and recently released their first album in 2023. Album: Freak Scene (2023) Paramore Formed in 2004, this band made history as the first female-fronted rock group to ever win Best Rock Album at the Grammys. Albums: This Is Why (2023), After Laughter (2017), and Paramore (2013) Singles: “Misery Business” and “This is Why” Renee Rapp Most recently known for playing Regina George in Mean Girls the Musical, this singer/actress is becoming well known for her pop music. Singles: “Pretty Girls,” “Colorado,” and “Not My Fault” Rihanna A pop/R&B legend and is one of the most-streamed female artists of all time. Albums: Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded (2008) and Loud (2010) Sabrina Carpenter Pop singer and songwriter who started out as an actress for Disney and was in numerous projects. Album: emails I can’t send fwd: (2023) Singles: “Sue Me” and “Nonsense” Shakira Dubbed as one of the “Queens of Latin Music,” this Colombian singer has been making music since she was 13. Singles: “Hips Don’t Life” and “Wherever, Whenever” Wet Leg With only one album, this alternative female band has already won various awards for their work. Singles: “Wet Dream,” “Too Late Now” and “Ur Mum” Yeah Yeah Yeahs Female-fronted indie rock band with Karen O on lead vocals and the piano. Singles: “Heads Will Roll,” “Splitting Off the Edge of the World,” and “Zero”

These are just my recommendations for some of these artists’ works that will help create the perfect spring break playlist. Here is the link to my spring break playlist to get you started!