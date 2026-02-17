The Real Reason Your Resume Gets Rejected

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the end of my last internship, my supervisor offered to review my resume and give me feedback. When she returned it to me, one of the points she made was that an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) would most likely struggle to read it. She explained that she personally looked over every resume the company received, but most companies rely on ATS instead.

At the time, I was confused because I didn’t know what an ATS was. ATS is a software that companies use to collect, sort, scan, and rank job application resumes. Essentially, what she was telling me is that if an ATS can’t read my resume, then no one ever sees it.

ATS is used by almost all large companies, with 98% of Fortune 500 companies, 66-68% of large companies, and 35% of small businesses relying on it for their hiring processes. Companies use ATS to help manage thousands of applications, match candidates to jobs, and efficiently rank candidates.

So, if you have ever applied to a job or internship you believe you were qualified for but were instantly rejected or completely ghosted, here are some tips on how to get your resume ATS-ready.

. Formatting In short, formatting needs to be simple. You need to remember that a computer is reading your resume, and anything it doesn’t recognize may cause your resume to be rejected. Unfortunately, fun, fancy, or overly creative resumes often can’t be read by an ATS. Graphics are also something you should avoid including on your resume. Resume templates on Canva, while visually appealing, can be difficult for ATS scanners to read. Using Google Docs or Microsoft Word is a safer option. When formatting your resume, sticking to a one-column layout is your safest choice. ATS often struggles to read two-column resumes. Overall, your resume format should be simple: a single-column layout, standard headings, and no graphics. . Font Using standard fonts like Arial, Calibri, or Times New Roman helps ensure compatibility. Keep your font size between 10-12 points for body text and 14-16 points for headings. Avoid using italics for important information, as they can be harder for ATS to read. Instead, use bold and underlining sparingly. Lastly, stick to one or two fonts throughout your resume to maintain consistency and professionalism. . Keywords Incorporating keywords directly from the job description can help ATS move your resume to the next step in the hiring process. Using relevant keywords signals that you have the experience and skills necessary for the role. On the other hand, not including keywords can cause an ATS to overlook your resume and rank it lower, even if you are fully qualified. This is why tailoring your resume for each application can significantly improve your chances of being seen.

Understanding how ATS works can completely change the way you approach job and internship applications. Overall, simple is best. Simple formatting, standard fonts, a one-column layout, and intentional keywords can make a significant difference in your resume and the application process, whether a human or an ATS is reviewing it.

Rejection doesn’t always mean you aren’t qualified; it often means your resume wasn’t optimized for the technology. By creating an ATS-friendly resume and tailoring it for each application, you can give yourself a fair chance in the new age hiring process.