Why You Need to Join the Women’s Network at UCF

Founded by Jamie Vinick in 2017, The Women’s Network (TWN) is the largest collegiate women’s networking organization in North America, focused on fostering women’s ambitions and connecting them with career opportunities. The organization was founded at Syracuse University, but now boasts over 100 chapters across college campuses in Ireland, Canada, and the United States.

I’ve been a member of TWN at UCF for three years, served as a Campus Ambassador for a year, and have been a Lead Ambassador for about a year. As the years passed, TWN changed my life for the better and has encouraged me to network with others with ease and confidence. With events like Mocktails, Resume Building, and Galentine’s Day, UCF’s chapter of TWN is bound to jumpstart your Spring semester in the best ways possible.

“I am very excited to kick off Spring 2026 with TWN,” TWN-UCF Co-President Brianna Guinigundo said. “TWN understands how intimidating and overwhelming a large university can be, and offers an intimate, safe space for members to get to know one another on a more personal level.”

Especially at UCF, which has been consistently ranked the nation’s second-largest university, spaces like TWN-UCF provide students with a tight-knit community to rely on for support and guidance.

Guinigundo, a third-year student majoring in Psychology, has been involved with TWN-UCF for two years now, previously serving as the organization’s Vice President of Events. As Co-Presidents, she and Annika Robinson coordinate to host meetings, delegate duties to other executive board members, oversee executive board meetings, and much more.

“The connections are like no other, both personal and professional, and this balance between enhancing one’s career and fostering their own quality social relationships are the perfect blend that makes TWN stand out from other organizations on campus.” Brianna Guinigundo, TWN-UCF Co-President

Robinson, a third-year student majoring in Communication Sciences & Disorders, has similarly been involved with TWN-UCF for two years now, previously serving as a Campus Ambassador and Vice President of DEI.

“Being part of the organization has helped me build confidence, expand my professional network, and find a sense of belonging among women who genuinely want to see each other succeed,” Robinson said. “I’m really looking forward to the energy and new members that Spring 2026 will bring.”

As someone who was previously terrified of networking and approaching strangers, TWN-UCF has certainly helped me perfect my elevator pitch. If you’re looking to expand your professional network, become a LinkedIn warrior, learn how to network with ease, or just connect with similarly ambitious women, TWN-UCF is probably the place for you. If you’re interested in joining TWN-UCF, their meetings are biweekly on Wednesdays (twice a month), typically from 5:30 – 6:30 PM in the Nicholson School of Communication & Media building, room 209. While their Galentine’s event has passed, you can stay tuned for meetings like Mocktails & Networking and Spring Wellness. You can also find them on Instagram and KnightConnect to stay updated on all future events!