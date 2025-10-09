Why Were Trump and Epstein on Windsor Castle?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On the evening of Sept. 16, Windsor Castle became the unexpected backdrop for a dramatic protest that captured the attention of onlookers and the media alike. Activists projected striking images and video footage of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein alongside President Donald Trump onto the castle’s iconic facade. The projections, accompanied by a gripping narration detailing Trump’s connections to Epstein, drew crowds of stunned passersby who stopped to watch and record the provocative nine-minute spectacle.

Video via NBC News

But who projected the images is a question that’s been on the public’s mind. Led by Donkeys, a British political activist group born in 2019 to challenge Brexit, made waves by projecting striking images across public spaces. Founders Ollie Knowles, Will Rose, Ben Stewart, and James Sadri, as reported by the Observer, kicked off their campaign by plastering tweets on billboards, catching the eyes of passersby. The overwhelming public reaction and viral buzz soon revealed just how powerful their creative approach was.

As a result, the Windsor projections stand out among the group’s most daring public demonstrations, some of which have already sparked widespread conversation. Take, for example, the infamous “Heil Tesla” projections in Germany. The group boldly illuminated the front of Elon Musk’s Gigafactory, recreating the highly controversial moment when Musk gave a “Nazi-style” salute at Trump’s January inauguration. By projecting the word “heil” alongside the Tesla logo, a word that was used to salute Hitler, the group created a provocative message across the top of the Gigafactory.

In July 2025, they unfurled a banner showing the ruins of Gaza, its stark image paired with the bold message: “PROTESTING THIS ISN’T TERRORISM.” This act challenged the U.K. government’s decision to criminalize the activist group Palestine Action and the country’s continued support of Israel. In another striking demonstration, they lined Bournemouth beach with thousands of pieces of children’s clothing, stretching for three miles, as a haunting tribute to the countless young lives lost in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The sheer scale of the display was meant to jolt onlookers into confronting the devastating loss of human life. These messages, crafted by Led by Donkeys, left a lasting impact and deeply resonated with viewers.

This brings us back to the dramatic Windsor projections, which unfolded as Trump arrived in the U.K. from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 for meetings with King Charles and the Prime Minister, culminating in a grand State Banquet. Each day of his visit sparked waves of both protest and support nationwide. Led by Donkeys seized the moment, casting their bold message onto Windsor’s walls, igniting shock and debate. They also took ownership of the stunt publicly and posted the projected message to their YouTube channel, titled “Hey Donald, Welcome to Windsor Castle.” This is just one of many videos showcasing their public stunts for the internet to see.

Not everyone was amused by their audacity. The aftermath was swift: four men were arrested in connection with the projections, accused of malicious communications. A spokesperson for the activist group stated, “We projected a piece of journalism onto a wall, and now people have been arrested for malicious communications. I think that, frankly, says a lot more about the policing of Trump’s visit than it does about what we did.”