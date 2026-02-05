Why Trump Wants Greenland and What’s Happening Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This isn’t the first time that President Donald Trump has thrust Greenland into the center of global geopolitics. In 2019, he publicly expressed interest in purchasing the island and was turned down by the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Why Does Trump Want Greenland?

Trump and his allies argue that the Arctic is critical to U.S. national security, particularly for its strategic location and the growing global competition with Russia. Greenland is nestled between North America and Europe, and can serve as a very important spot for missile defense, surveillance, and military logistics.

However, it’s no secret that Greenland has a large amount of natural resources, such as uranium, iron, and oil and gas reserves. While Trump adamantly claims that the natural resources are not a motivating factor for wanting to acquire Greenland, it is clear that they would be an extra win for the U.S. Instead, Trump has repeatedly framed this acquisition as a matter of national security, saying that only the U.S. can ensure the protection of this “big, beautiful piece of ice.”

Trump also sees taking Greenland as a win against Russia and China, who he claims pose a threat to taking the island for themselves.

Citizens of Greenland and leaders in Denmark, who retain sovereignty over the island, have strongly rejected this idea. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielson has spoken out, thanking the European allies who oppose Trump’s plans.

Latest Developments

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which took place Jan. 20–24, Trump appeared to escalate his demands, proposing that the U.S. would gain control over Greenland by potentially threatening new tariffs on European allies. President Trump claims that these would be 10% tariffs, and he would add 25% more in June. Many members of NATO see this as a direct threat, and this proposal is largely the cause of heightened tensions among European allies.

After much backlash, President Trump has backed down on his claims of high tariffs, and European and Danish officials have welcomed the de-escalation. To reinstate its presence in Greenland, Denmark’s King Frederik has announced a state visit to the island in February, seen as a symbolic reaffirmation of Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland.

As of Jan. 15, European Nations sent troops to Greenland to show they are ready for any attacks the U.S. may bring. While Trump is adamant that the U.S. does not plan to use force to take Greenland, the militarization of Greenland shows European powers are prepared.

Recent negotiations over Greenland have been repetitive. President Trump claims the U.S. needs Greenland to take a stance against Russia, while the European powers stay strong on their message that the U.S. cannot simply take the island. The future of international relations with Greenland will depend on whether or not the U.S. can make a strong enough deal with Danish officials for the island, or we will have to see how long the European powers can hold their ground.