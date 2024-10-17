Why This Season of ‘Big Brother’ Made Me Love the Show Again

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems everybody has their favorite reality TV show, from The Bachelor to Love Island to Survivor. This means that for each show, there are always superfans. Personally, I am a Big Brother superfan, and ever since I was little, my mom and I would watch the show and obsess over who would win.

In my opinion, it is one of the best reality TV shows because it includes competition, friendships, drama, and even showmances. You get the best of all the different reality shows in one. And best of all, you always get to “expect the unexpected.”

However, I didn’t feel as much of the old-school Big Brother in the past few seasons. Ever since the All-Stars season 22, the past three seasons have repeatedly felt pretty dull and like the same content. But this season, the cast was ready to kick it and brought in some new characters. Plus, this season finally brought back the feeling of having good twists in the game that were actually unexpected. With the AI Ainsley twist this season, they added things like three-person evictions, an extra weekly competition, and by far my favorite torcher, Jankie World.

Let’s touch on some of my favorite contests and moments that made this season great. Warning: there are spoilers ahead!

Angela was an emotional rollercoaster all season but still Made it to the top six At the beginning of the show, Angela won the first Head of Household, and her paranoia started to kick in. It caused her to have a major blow-up on another housemate, Matt. She started calling him “crazy eyes” and yelling at him in front of the entire house. After that episode, producers ensured Angela was always getting screen time, especially because she cried at least once every episode. The girl was an emotional rollercoaster and somehow made it towards the end. Tucker causing chaos In the house Tucker was an absolute icon. He took the house by storm by being a literal comp beast and doing what no one would expect him to do. He was determined to reveal who had the upgrade power and would take down everyone outside his alliance. He even took Angela off the block, leaving him still on it. Sadly, he didn’t make it long since he was seen as such a big threat. However, I will never forget his true love for puzzles, which he brought up in every competition, and his pure annoyance with Lisa and her edible glitter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs) Big Brother CBS via Instagram Cam’s Shoutout to all my dogs at the crib Cam’s outro after casting his vote will forever live in my memory. Long live the “shoutout to all my dogs at the crib.” Quinn trying to be a mastermind and absolutely failing Quinn, one of my favorites, tried his best to go into the house as the classic mastermind, like past player Tyler Crispen (the love of my life). However, this man could not keep his mouth shut, and the truth led to his alliance with the Pentagon blowing up. Quinn tried his best, though. Jankie world Sleeping outside with several other players for a week sounds like my worst nightmare, but at least it makes for great television. Jankie was hilarious, forcing them to sing songs almost every hour, only eat ice cream and pizza, and have dance parties. His death is one of my most iconic memories of the season. He tortured them well, and you really got to watch the housemates lose it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs) Big Brother CBS via Instagram All the almost showmances. Starting the first week, Matt was flirting hardcore with Makensy, and you could see that a showmance was about to start. But then Matt was evicted the first week. Next is Tucker and Rubina. While Rubina literally got no screen time until the showmance started to happen, they were cute and tried to keep it low-key, but everybody knew. However, when they decided to publicize their relationship with the whole house, Tucker was evicted. The following are my favorite crushes that caused the most drama in the house. Starting with Chelsie, everybody knows you are in love with Cam, and that’s ok. But my favorite of all the showmances was Quinn and Leah. Leah dragged Quinn on all summer and finally admitted that she liked him back. Quinn has never had a girlfriend, so seeing how much he tried was cute. Poor boy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs) Big Brother CBS via Instagram

Overall, many viewers have seen this season as a revitalization of Big Brother, with the show going back to its roots. It was especially enjoyable that the women of Big Brother season 26 were the greatest competition winners as they really took control of this season.

I hope the next season continues this success, but I know they may struggle to replicate the hilarious dynamic between these housemates. However, I have high hopes and, overall, a true love for Big Brother.