Why This Government Shutdown is Different and Why it Matters

If you have been active on social media platforms or news outlets lately, you may have heard of the latest government shutdown. After just getting over the longest government shutdown in United States history a few months ago, similar headlines are being plastered again. So, what makes this one different?

We are currently experiencing a partial government shutdown as a result of the Department of Homeland Security’s funding running out. Democrats were stern in refusing to pass more funding for the DHS due to the overextension of the power of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who killed two U.S. citizens in Minnesota earlier this year. Democrats have stated that until stricter restrictions are made on these federal agents, they will not approve more funds. Both sides have been unable to negotiate a deal.

What makes this shutdown different is that it is only confined to the federal agencies that work under the DHS, which includes but is not limited to the Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). These agencies, including ICE, are considered essential, so they must work even with delayed pay. Services tied to DHS functions, like airport security, disaster response, and border protection, are continuing with funding gaps looming, while other federal programs outside DHS (including SNAP benefits and federal agencies such as the FAA and Social Security) are unaffected for now.

As of right now, many argue that there is no end in sight. Both sides are on the defensive and continuously pass the blame without clear resolutions. The proposal Democrats sent has been publicly called out as “unserious” by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt because of their demands, which are further delaying the end of this shutdown. Since the issue at hand has stemmed from the very controversial and unprofessional acts of ICE agents, Democrats do not want to fold.

This can be frustrating to federal agents working without pay and those who rely on the DHS to do their job. As we saw a few months ago, long-term shutdowns can have major setbacks, but the truth is, Democrats are not acting this way for no reason. They are asking for accountability, justice, and responsibility for the fatal actions of ICE agents. Some of the things congressional Democrats have proposed are that ICE agents have body cams and that they cannot wear masks, similar to the requirements of other law enforcement officers.

These back-to-back shutdowns are a prime result of polarization in today’s political environment. There is an unnatural division between both sides, and if this continues, there may be other issues similar to this in the future. All this should be kept in mind before voting in the midterms. As a result of many things that have happened these past two years, we are living in one of the most important election years. No one benefits from these shutdowns, but the matters on the table lately are dealing with morality and humanity.

Your voice matters, and you can call your local congressman and senators to express what you believe. New information on this partial shutdown has been coming out daily. Hopefully, a beneficial agreement between the two parties will come soon.