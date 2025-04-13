Why ‘The Lady’s Companion’ Is Your Next Watch On Netflix

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 28, Netflix released its newest historical drama, The Lady’s Companion. This series differs from their previous dramas like The Leopard, Bridgerton, and The Empress. The Lady’s Companion is a romantic comedy in which the main protagonist, Elena Bianda, breaks the fourth wall to grant the viewers her charismatic commentary about the situations surrounding her.

The show follows a lady’s companion, chaperone Elena Bianda, who is hired to find proper husbands for three very difficult and different sisters who desire to lead their own paths in life. Therefore, Elena is trapped in a late 19th-century world filled with love, scandal, betrayal, and, most importantly, comedy. This swoon-worthy period drama is a series one can’t deprive oneself of watching. Considering that it has just eight episodes, the show can draw the viewer to binge-watch the entirety of it. The modern storytelling makes it unique compared to other historical romances that Netflix released in the past year.

Similarly, this show is a must for Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte fans, as this Spanish drama possesses all the same qualities that attract viewers. With its forbidden romances, lavish costumes, and the scandalous endeavors of high society individuals, accompanied by the attractiveness of an independent and headstrong female protagonist, The Lady’s Companion’s uniqueness will have you laughing and fawning over the breathtaking romances between the characters.

Furthermore, Elena’s journey isn’t easy, especially when the sisters bring her various romantic complications. The companion finds herself on her own as she becomes entangled in a forbidden attraction with Santiago, the family’s gloomy yet irresistible godson. This entanglement enhances the drama in Elena’s life, keeping her hanging by the edge and threatening to make the career she has meticulously curated perish.

This series grants the viewer WLW romance, class division, and benevolence, especially among the female characters, as they experiment with how to exert their agency to aid others. Therefore, even when the series bewitches the viewer with humor and romance, it still brings awareness to people’s real-life situations in those times.

The show’s finale left viewers on a cliffhanger. The show’s creator has voiced that she and her team are working on releasing a second season, but Netflix has yet to give its statement. But with the show’s positive review and the fact that it has been in the Top Ten of Netflix series, there’s a high chance a season two announcement will embrace us sooner than expected.