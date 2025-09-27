Why ‘Pretty Little Liars’ is a Must Binge This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As fall approaches and pumpkin drinks return for the season, there is nothing better than getting cozy and binging your favorite fall show. Whether that be Gilmore Girls or Scream Queens, a seasonal show is a must-have. With Halloween right around the corner, watching Pretty Little Liars is just right for putting you in a spooky mood.

But what is the show about? The show begins on the first anniversary of the disappearance of Alison, the four main girls’ best friend. Each girl gets an individual text from a person named “A,” blackmailing each girl. The haunting pilot episode sets the tone for the series: A knows their secrets and will do anything to make the girls’ lives hard.

The show is the ultimate fall binge that not only encompasses the cozy autumn feeling but also has some darkness and suspense, perfect for the Halloween season. So, without further ado, here are three reasons you should be not just watching, but binging, Pretty Little Liars this fall.

Cozying up with suspense Growing up in the 2010s, “Pretty Little Liars” was the show to watch. With 44-minute episodes, 22 episodes per season, and countless cliffhangers that kept fans theorizing and hooked for more, it had everything. And viewers were always left with the same question: “Who is A?” Whether you are discovering this show for the first time or are feeling nostalgic and looking for a good rewatch, Pretty Little Liars is the perfect show to cozy up with this fall. Throwback fall nostalgia Beyond the spooky fall vibes, Pretty Little Liars is a show that leaves its audience feeling nostalgic. Even if you have not watched it, there’s a chance you’ve heard of it. Maybe it’s the iconic theme song, the mysterious A, or the friendship between the girls, but Pretty Little Liars was a pop-culture icon. The 2010s fall fashion, black boots, scarves, and sweaters, gives all the nostalgia a girl needs. Even the color palette of the show adds an eeriness to it. So, not only is the plotline perfect for fall, but the fashion and color scheme are bound to evoke a cozy feeling that you don’t want to go away. Thrilling Without the JumpScares With Halloween nearby, Pretty Little Liars brings the suspenseful and mysterious feeling back to life. Unlike shows popular today, where they focus on gore and jump scares, this series uses mystery, suspense, and a dark atmosphere to give its viewers a creepy feel. The series is filled with blackmail, disappearances, deaths, and plot twists that will make you question everything. The town of Rosewood doesn’t know what hit them, and neither do the girls.

“What should I watch this fall?” is a hard question to ask when there are hundreds of fall shows, but nothing illustrates fall better than Pretty Little Liars. At times, it can have its autumn feeling, but the best part is its eeriness, perfect for Halloween. It has everything: a seasonal vibe, spooky atmosphere, drama, romance, and plot twists. If you are looking for a cozy night in, then Pretty Little Liars is a must-watch.