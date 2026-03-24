Why ‘Practical Magic’ Is Making a Major Comeback Among Gen Z

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes a movie reenters cultural conversation decades after it first came out, and suddenly everyone online is talking about it again. That’s exactly what’s happening with Practical Magic. With the announcement of Practical Magic 2, fans—especially Gen Z audiences—are rediscovering the original film and bringing it back into the spotlight.

For those who haven’t seen it yet, Practical Magic tells the story of two witch sisters, Sally and Gillian Owens, played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. The film blends romance, magic, family, and small-town drama in a way that feels cozy and slightly chaotic at the same time. While it wasn’t a massive box-office hit when it was released in 1998, the movie slowly gained a loyal following over the years.

Now, thanks to streaming platforms and TikTok edits, a new generation of viewers is discovering it for the first time.

Many college students are discovering films like Practical Magic through social media clips, aesthetic edits, or recommendation videos. The film’s dreamy visuals, witchy atmosphere, and themes of sisterhood make it especially appealing to younger audiences who are drawn to nostalgic, comforting media.

“I kept seeing clips of it on TikTok before I actually watched the full movie,” said Emily Carter, a sophomore English major. “The vibe of the movie is just really cozy and different from a lot of movies that come out now.”

Social media plays a huge role in bringing older films back into cultural relevance. On platforms like TikTok, aesthetic edits or short clips can quickly make a movie trendy again, even if it came out decades ago. Scenes from Practical Magic—especially the famous midnight margarita scene—have circulated online for years, helping introduce the movie to audiences who weren’t alive when it was first released.

With news that the original actresses will return for a sequel, excitement around the film has grown even more. However, not everyone feels completely confident about revisiting such a beloved story. For many fans, the original film holds a certain nostalgic charm that can be difficult to recreate.

“I’m excited but also nervous,” said Jordan Alvarez, a junior Digital Media major. “A lot of remakes or sequels never feel the same as the original. I love the first movie so much that I don’t want the sequel to ruin it.”

This hesitation reflects a broader conversation happening among Gen Z audiences about nostalgia and Hollywood’s reliance on familiar stories. While viewers enjoy revisiting older characters and worlds, there’s also a growing awareness that many remakes and sequels struggle to capture the same magic as the originals.

Recent live-action adaptations and reboots have received mixed reactions online, sparking debates about whether some stories should be revisited at all. In many cases, fans feel that the emotional impact of the original film gets lost when studios try to modernize it.

Still, nostalgia remains incredibly powerful. Watching a movie like Practical Magic today feels different from watching it when it first came out. Instead of just being a romantic fantasy film, it now represents a kind of cozy, early-2000s aesthetic that many younger viewers find comforting.

Part of the appeal also comes from the themes placed at the center of the story. While the film includes romance and supernatural elements, it ultimately focuses on family, resilience, and the complicated bond between sisters. Those themes feel surprisingly timeless, which may explain why the movie continues to resonate with new audiences. For many Gen Z viewers, discovering older films isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about finding stories that feel different from the fast-paced, franchise-heavy movies that dominate theaters today.

“I think people like finding older movies because they feel more original,” Carter said. “Even though Practical Magic is from the ’90s, it feels unique compared to a lot of movies coming out now.”

As anticipation builds for Practical Magic 2, fans will likely continue revisiting the original film, whether for the witchy aesthetic, the iconic scenes, or the comfort it brings. The real question, however, is whether the sequel can capture the same charm that made the first movie so memorable.