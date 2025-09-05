Moving Closer to UCF’s Campus Didn’t Solve My Commute

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I decided to move into a newly built apartment complex just minutes away from UCF, one of the biggest advantages was the promise of convenience. I wanted to shorten my commute, spend less time worrying about transportation, and focus more on classes and campus life.

Part of my decision was based on the assumption that the complex would be connected to UCF’s own shuttle system, which offered the benefits of frequent buses, reliable drivers, and central drop-offs. Instead, I found myself relying on a privately run shuttle that has introduced a whole new set of frustrations. Those frustrations feel even more relevant now since UCF has restructured its own shuttle system by reducing the number of lines, adding routes to already busy buses, and even eliminating a campus drop-off spot that students had relied on.

At first glance, a private shuttle sounded like a perk. My apartment is only a six-minute drive from campus, so I assumed the ride would be quick and convenient. However, the reality has been a different story. Instead of being dropped off at one of UCF’s registered shuttle stops, we’re left in a parking lot on the outskirts of campus. Initially, we were supposed to be dropped off at the UCF Physical Science Building. At the last minute, that plan changed, leaving students with a longer walk to reach their actual destinations.

The schedule has also proven to be a significant limitation. Our shuttle runs once an hour, departing from campus on the twenty-five mark, and the last one departs at 9:25 p.m. While UCF-affiliated shuttles run until 10 p.m. and cycle much more frequently, this private version leaves little room for flexibility. Missing it by even a few minutes means waiting nearly an hour for the next ride, which is not ideal when you’re juggling classes, work, or late-night campus life.

Although the private shuttle is technically “exclusive,” the buses themselves are smaller and have fewer drivers, making them less reliable than UCF’s larger, more structured fleet. The university shuttles also have a tracking app, which helps students plan around delays, while the private option does not offer such a system. So, while I thought I was upgrading by moving closer to campus and avoiding the chaos of school-affiliated shuttles, I’ve actually ended up trading one hassle for another.

My shuttle frustrations coincided with a much larger change: UCF completely restructured its campus shuttle system this semester. Overnight, the school condensed its 14 bus lines into just 10, rerouted existing lines to cover more apartment complexes, and even eliminated the central on-campus drop-off at Millican Hall that students had relied on for years.

The reaction, unsurprisingly, has not been positive. An active thread on Reddit has taken to complaining about the new changes. What was once a relatively straightforward commute for many students has become a longer, less predictable journey. With fewer routes covering more stops, buses take more time to loop back around, and what used to be a quick ride now feels drawn out. The biggest frustration, though, has been the reorganization of drop-off spots. Instead of buses spreading out across campus, most now funnel into the “LYNX Superstop.” While convenient in theory, it has created severe overcrowding in practice. The area is now so congested during peak hours that UCF had to relocate the downtown shuttle bus entirely, moving it down by a parking garage to make space.

What makes it more frustrating is that these changes have been implemented with little warning and without input from the students who rely on them the most. The sudden overhaul has been disorienting, especially for those of us who formed our housing decisions, routines, and class schedules based on the old system. The intended efficiency hasn’t translated into convenience; it’s only made daily commutes more stressful and unpredictable.

At the same time, my own experience with a private shuttle has shown me that “exclusive” doesn’t necessarily mean “better.” While I thought moving closer to campus with a dedicated shuttle would simplify my commute, the limited hours, infrequent trips, and inconvenient drop-off spot have made it just as much of a hassle as the school-affiliated shuttles. If anything, the university system has the upper hand in terms of frequency and resources. It makes me question whether private shuttles are really the answer, or if they create a fragmented system where students end up with fewer choices and less reliability.

It has become clear to me through this experience that transportation on and around campus is about much more than just getting from one point to another. It shapes how students plan their days, how connected they feel to campus life, and even where they choose to live. When shuttle systems fall short — whether it’s through infrequent private shuttles or overcrowded campus buses — student life is affected. A commute that should take 10 minutes suddenly eats into class time, work shifts, or study sessions, and that inconvenience adds up fast.

There’s also an equity aspect to this. Students without cars are especially vulnerable to these changes, as they don’t have the option of driving themselves if the shuttle fails to operate. For many, the bus isn’t just one option — it’s the only option. When routes get cut, stops are moved, or buses run less frequently, it disproportionately impacts those who are already navigating college with limited resources. The conversation around transportation, then, is really a conversation about access: Who gets to participate fully in campus life, and who ends up left behind on the margins?

Looking back, I realize that moving closer to campus and relying on a private shuttle didn’t solve my transportation problems as I had thought they would. While I’m still grateful to have any system in place, the trade-offs compared to the UCF shuttles have been eye-opening. At the same time, the changes to UCF’s own shuttle network demonstrate that no system is without flaws.

Transportation isn’t just about efficiency or convenience in students’ lives. It’s about reliability, accessibility, and ensuring students can actually get to where they need to be without added stress. Although private shuttles promise exclusivity, they can’t always match the scale and resources of a university-run system. Though UCF’s buses are far from perfect right now, they’re still an essential part of making campus life possible for students like me who don’t have a car.