Why Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win Means More than just an Award

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“And the Oscar goes to… Michael B. Jordan!”

A slow exhale, the crowd on its feet, Michael B. Jordan made history on March 15, becoming the sixth Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. Jordan won the prestigious award for playing two characters, Smoke and Stack, in the critically acclaimed film Sinners, which garnered 16 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards. Katey Rich of The Ankler considers Jordan’s performance “a technical marvel but also a feat of acting, building the twins as distinct personalities and toggling between them,” giving credit to Jordan’s seamless performance in the film.

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But what made Jordan’s performance so significant that it caused the entire world to cheer for him? He was up against prominent actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, and yet still triumphed at the end. To understand this historic win, we have to look back on the history of Black representation at the Academy Awards.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan embrace after Jordan’s #Oscar win. https://t.co/KdI5OcgiN8 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 16, 2026 @FilmUpdates via X

The first Black actor to win Best Actor was Sidney Poitier in 1963 for his role as Homer Smith in Lilies of the Field. Leading up to his win, many things were happening in national politics: Dr. King’s March on Washington, President Kennedy’s assassination, and a cultural shift, in part due to the Civil Rights movement, unfolding in the background. Poitier felt that he wasn’t the right representative for such a prestigious award, stating that the Oscar was “the farthest thing” from his mind. When Poitier’s name was called, everything changed, becoming a landmark moment that recognized all the hard work that Black actors and actresses put into the industry that had previously gone unnoticed, which he mentioned in his speech for his 2001 Honorary Academy Award: “…on whose shoulders I was privileged to stand to see where I might go.”

“I stand here because of the people who came before me.” -Michael B. Jordan in his Academy Award acceptance speech

As for Jordan’s win, it was an important win in light of recent events. Black history has continuously been undermined in recent years under President Trump’s administration. Notable examples of this include the decision to target the Smithsonian and other national museums about slavery and black history, with Trump asking to “take down any exhibits that divide Americans based on race.” Additionally, in the current political climate, with ICE agents scouting for illegal immigrants, there has been a rise in bigotry towards Hispanics and Latin Americans. With a lot of prejudice circulating in the modern world, moments like Jordan’s Academy Award win, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, and even Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance from the previous year highlight the need for unifying audiences by uplifting diversity and showcasing different cultures.

Michael B. Jordan is now the sixth Black actor to win Best Actor at the #Oscars.



He joins Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/6Ygvag1J46 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 16, 2026 @PopBase via X

“I stand here because of the people who came before me,” Jordan said during his acceptance speech, nodding towards his idol, Denzel Washington, who became one of the few Black actors to win the award back in 2001. While Jordan was inspired by those before him, the actor’s win will surely become a landmark moment in the history of the Academy Awards for his successors. Jordan’s win is not only important for actors who struggle to get their big break in the industry, but also provides hope to future performers that there is a place for them among the greats.

In a time when so much is happening and hate spreads like a wildfire, Jordan’s win gives a spark of hope to those who dare to dream.