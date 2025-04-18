Why I Chose the Major Everyone Told Me Not To

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I went into college fully prepared to dive headfirst into a major that guaranteed me financial stability and a clear career path: advertising and public relations. I chose UCF for this specific major as I heard that their program was one of the best. I went through all the motions: applying for the program, completing the necessary prerequisites, and even passing the required written exam. Everything was going exactly as planned on paper, and I was content. But by the end of my first semester, I couldn’t help but wonder, Why am I doing this?

What I didn’t realize at first was that networking is the number one skill you need to thrive in an industry like AD/PR. And here’s a fun fact about me: I hate networking. Right away, I knew something was wrong. The work drained me more than it inspired me.

To keep my passion for literature alive, it wasn’t long after my first semester that I decided to pursue an English minor. It was something that would give me a much-needed creative outlet. After this, it was pretty long before I noticed that I was looking forward to my English classes more than my AD/PR ones. My excitement for writing, reading, and analyzing literature made the disconnect even clearer. That’s when I realized that something needed to be fixed in my life — during my first year as an undergraduate, I decided to switch to an English major.

When I first brought up a declaration of a new major to my family, I heard the same comments and questions over and over:

“Good luck finding a job.”

“Be prepared to become a teacher.”

“You know that doesn’t pay well, right?”

But instead of dwelling on that final question, maybe there’s a better one: Why is such a necessary and valuable degree so often looked down upon?

At first, I let their criticisms get to me. I questioned my decision constantly, telling myself that maybe I just felt this way about my major because it was my first year in college, and I was still adjusting. I started rehearsing the justifications in my head every time someone asked me about the possibility of changing my major, like I owed them a perfectly laid-out life plan to justify my decision. But the truth is that I didn’t choose English for them. I chose it for myself.

Halfway through my second semester of college, I officially made the change. Since then, I have never looked back. Studying English hasn’t just taught me how to analyze literature or write essays in MLA format — it’s taught me how to think critically, communicate effectively, and express myself creatively.

It’s opened doors to industries and opportunities I didn’t even know existed. I became a Staff Writer for Her Campus, wrote and published poems and nonfiction short stories, and, most importantly, found confidence in my voice. Everything I’ve learned in my major has given me the courage to speak up, share my work, and believe that my words matter.

Your major doesn’t define your worth or your future — you do.

You’re allowed to change your mind. You’re allowed to choose passion over pressure. And you never owe anyone an explanation. I admit that I still find myself avoiding small talk conversations regarding my major. When someone tells me they’re studying computer science or engineering, I hesitate a little before saying, “I’m an English major.” But everyone’s passions are different. Everyone’s paths look different. And another person’s future doesn’t define yours.

If you’re considering switching your major, think about it. Reflect on what excites you, what challenges you in the best way, and what you see yourself doing not just to make a living but to make a life.

Once you figure it out, don’t be afraid to go for it. Talk to your advisors, explore your options, and trust yourself. Choosing something you’re passionate about is never a mistake. It’s an investment in your future and life fulfillment. And at the end of the day, you are the one who has to wake up every morning and live the life you’ve built. Not your parents, not your friends — you. So, make it one you’re proud of.