College No Longer Pays Off Like It Used To. How is Gen Z Responding?

As summer winds down and May’s new graduates wrap up their celebrations, many are discovering there is not so much to party about. Securing a job is becoming increasingly difficult, even with a college degree.

Not only is the government drastically cutting jobs, but, according to Business Insider, there have been large cuts in industries like tech, media, finance, manufacturing, retail, and energy. Factors such as the rise of artificial intelligence and executives’ uncertainty around tariffs are driving these shifts, leaving many young professionals questioning the value of their degree.

Even when job postings do appear online, many applicants remain skeptical. On Reddit, long threads question whether companies post openings with any genuine intent to hire, suggesting it’s sometimes a tactic to hoard resumes, project an image of growth, or keep current employees on their toes. Following April’s wave of layoffs earlier this year, the national unemployment rate hovered at 4.2%. However, for recent graduates, the reality is far bleaker; more than half report a struggle to secure work. Faced with this uncertainty, young job seekers are being pushed to be more resourceful than ever.

The world has weathered fluctuating unemployment before, with the pandemic being the most recent example. But for Gen Z, this is their first taste of widespread post-college struggle. Across TikTok, LinkedIn, and X, young people are candidly sharing their frustrations: sending out hundreds of applications with little response, taking on jobs they’re overqualified for, or, as Mel Robbins put it, settling into roles that leave them unfulfilled. The dream of higher education seamlessly leading to a stable career feels increasingly out of reach.

Yet, rather than backing down, Gen Z is finding new ways forward. Youth entrepreneurship is growing, with many choosing to build their own businesses or side hustles rather than wait for traditional employers to call back. At the same time, major organizations are stepping in to help combat youth unemployment.

Forbes reported that SAP and UNICEF have partnered to design innovative solutions aimed at helping young people transition from learning to earning. These shifts are also reshaping the bigger picture: fewer students are pursuing college at all, reflecting a growing skepticism about its return on investment. As financial pressures mount, Gen Z’s voting priorities are increasingly centered on the economy, job creation, and government intervention, with many leaning right in hopes of stronger employment promises.

Taken together, these trends suggest that while the workforce is shifting, the next generation is determined to chart a sustainable and more self-directed path forward.