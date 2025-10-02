Why 2015 YouTube Was the Best to Watch During Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As October rolls in and the pumpkin-inspired drinks take over menus, there is one more thing that is guaranteed to get you into the fall spirit — Halloween Season YouTube videos! Whether it is DIY fall decorations, seasonal treats, or spooky skits, no one did it better than our favorite nostalgic Youtubers.

From the creator’s enthusiasm for Halloween to the fixation craze for anything pumpkin-related, there was something magical about fall YouTube in 2015. Looking back now, although these videos can seem dated, it’s fun to watch them back and remember a time when we didn’t have a care in the world.

2015 was the time to be alive on YouTube (especially if you were like me, and couldn’t get enough of beauty gurus, skits, and the iconic DIY creators of the internet). Every fall, hundreds of videos would come out, but these four YouTubers always stood out to me.

Niki and gabi If I needed a good video to cozy up to, Niki and Gabi had it. In my adolescent eyes, they were the queens of everything autumn-related. They had fall videos on everything from DIY decor, sweet treat baking, and fun Halloween vlogs! Niki and Gabi specialized in their different seasonal videos, like “Popular Costumes Throughout the Years,” “Types of Girls on Halloween,” and “If Life Was a Scary Movie.” As the spooky season comes up this fall, I know who I will be watching to get me excited for Halloween! laurdiy If you are looking to DIY anything from spooky decorations to cute costumes, LaurDIY should be your first choice. She’s the perfect amount of creative and crafty. Looking back at her DIY Halloween costumes is always a fun way to get into the whimsical spirit! Not only do her costumes showcase fun and unique originality, but her enthusiasm makes the vibes of the video even better. Revisiting these videos after 10 years, it goes without saying that a few of these videos are definitely telling of the times, but that’s part of the joy in looking back at past videos. Her DIY costume videos transport you back into 2015 and give you a feeling you may have if you watched her as a kid. Alisha Marie What better way to get into the fall mood than with cozy clothing hauls? If you were a content creator in 2015, then clothing hauls were the video to make. Alisha loved a good fall haul, and I ate it up every time. In my opinion, the style in 2015 was peak fall fashion that will forever be timeless. The knee-high boots, comfy-cute sweaters, and knit scarves made me want to take a trip to the mall after every video. MyLifeAsEva When watching nostalgic beauty Youtubers, MyLifeAsEva is a must. She always managed to put a smile on my face while always reminding me what life was like in 2015. Her fall videos always put me in the mood. She has fall routines, beauty tips, and fashion advice. I love rewatching YouTubers that remind me of a time when life was simpler, and MyLifeAsEva is always on that list.

Looking back, 2015 YouTube may have had its cringy moments, but that is what makes it so amazing. We weren’t worried about what was going on in our lives, but rather focused on what we could watch. Personally, these four creators were what I watched consistently, and now that I am an adult, rewatching those videos brings me into a nostalgia and time I wish I could go back to.

This area of YouTube was fun, creative, and simple, and that is why it was the best.