Who was the Veteran Removed From The Senate Hearing?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“No one wants to fight for Israel!” A video that went viral on social media showed a man in a Marine uniform being forcefully removed from a crowded room as he loudly objected to the ongoing Iran war. The man in the video is Brian McGinnis, 44, a former U.S. Marine and firefighter who is currently running for Senate as a Green Party candidate in North Carolina. McGinnis has openly shared his opinions about the Iran war and Israel’s influence on U.S. policy, making his actions in the video consistent with his stated views.

The New York Post reported that McGinnis had intended to address the Senate during the hearing. In a video posted earlier that day on X, McGinnis appears in full Marine uniform before joining other protestors at the Capitol Hill U.S. Armed Forces subcommittee hearing, signaling his intent to protest.

McGinnis appears on video interrupting the subcommittee hearing, shouting statements such as “Israel is the reason for this war” and “America does not want to fight this war for Israel.” Capitol Police quickly and forcefully removed him from his seat and the hearing room. As he was being removed, he continued to shout, “No one wants to fight for Israel.” Senator Tim Sheehy assisted in removing McGinnis.

During the incident, a loud snap is heard as McGinnis’s arm broke while being forced through the doors. Audience members then called attention to the level of force used and the resulting injury, with some blaming Senator Sheehy. Outside the hearing room, McGinnis shouted, “Free Palestine!” and “From the Halls of Montexuna to the shores of Tripoli, Palestine will be free!”

According to the Associated Press, McGinnis was criticized for wearing his Marine uniform while expressing anti-war views. In an interview, he explained that a protest from a veteran would carry more weight. He has also faced criticism for his strong opposition to Israel on social media, including posts perceived as anti-Semitic.

@nypost on YouTube.

Influenced by his Palestinian wife and children, McGinnis is committed to his position on Palestine. During his interview with Democracy Now, he shared his belief that widespread ignorance of Palestinian history stems from Islamophobia. He stated that his family has shifted his perspective on war and expressed strong concern about the treatment of military personnel by the United States.

Following the incident, he faces charges of assaulting a police officer and obstructing a lawful demonstration. Despite these charges, he remains committed to his Senate campaign.