Who Is Punch The Monkey?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been anywhere on TikTok, Instagram, or X recently, chances are you’ve come across Punch the Monkey — the tiny baby monkey hugging a stuffed toy that has completely taken over the internet. At first glance, the photos look adorable, but behind the viral images is a surprisingly emotional story that explains why millions of people online instantly connected with Punch.

Punch is a baby Japanese macaque living at the Ichikawa City Zoo. Punch was born in July 2025, but things didn’t begin smoothly. According to reports from international news outlets, his mother rejected him shortly after birth. While that may sound unusual, maternal rejection can sometimes happen among primates, especially when mothers are stressed or inexperienced.

Because Punch couldn’t stay with his mother, zookeepers stepped in to raise him themselves. However, baby macaques rely heavily on physical contact with their mothers for comfort and security. Without that bond, caretakers worried Punch might struggle emotionally during his early development.

So they tried something simple that ended up changing everything. According to USA Today, caretakers introduced the stuffed toy to comfort Punch after he was separated from his mother. Viewers felt so attached to Punch that the stuffed orangutan toy was available for purchase at IKEA stores, which later sold out. It is reported by CNN that “the orangutan was sold out at all but five of the chain’s 54 US stores.”

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A lot of the footage internet users are seeing is the harassment and bullying Punch endures by the other older and bigger monkeys in their shared enclosure. The result is both heartbreaking and adorable. Photos soon showed Punch wrapping his arms around the stuffed toy and clinging to it tightly—the same way infant monkeys normally cling to their mothers.

Once the photos were posted online, they spread quickly across social media and news platforms. Major outlets, including USA Today and ABC News, reported on Punch’s story as the images gained millions of views. The photos showing him hugging the toy quickly resonated with audiences around the world.

Punch quickly became a viral star. The internet sees thousands of viral animal videos every day, just like the famous pygmy hippo that went viral in September of 2024, Moo Deng. Still, Punch’s story stood out for a specific reason because it felt relatable.

The images of a tiny baby monkey holding onto a stuffed toy struck an emotional chord with people online. Even though Punch is an animal, the behavior resembles that of a human.

Scrolling through the photos, it’s hard not to feel something—whether it’s empathy, sympathy, warmth, or just the simple urge to protect something small and vulnerable. At a time when the internet can sometimes feel overwhelming, Punch’s story offered a rare moment of genuine softness. For many viewers, the image of Punch hugging his toy became symbolic of something universal: the need for comfort during difficult moments.

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Thankfully, Punch’s story has a positive turn. Caretakers at Ichikawa City Zoo have gradually started introducing him to other macaques so he can learn how to socialize and eventually become part of the troop. According to ABC News, Punch has already begun interacting with other monkeys and exploring his environment more confidently. He still spends time with his stuffed toy, but he’s also beginning to form real bonds with the other macaques around him. In other words, Punch is doing exactly what every young animal should be doing—growing up, learning, and slowly finding his place.

The internet moves fast. One week, everyone is talking about something; the next, it disappears from everyone’s feed. But Punch the monkey feels a little different. Maybe it’s because the photos are so undeniably cute, or maybe it’s because the story behind them reminds people of something simple: everyone needs comfort sometimes.

Whether it’s a stuffed toy, a supportive friend, or even just a wholesome story online, small things can make difficult moments a little easier. If a tiny baby monkey hugging a plush orangutan can make millions of people smile for a moment, that might be exactly the kind of internet content we all needed.