Which “Sex and The City” Character Are You Based on Your Zodiac?

“Sex and the City” premiered 27 years ago on June 6, 1998, and with “And Just Like That” premiering almost four years ago on Dec. 9, 2021, the age-old question has arisen once again in a new generation: Are you a Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, or Charlotte? Even better, maybe you’re a Big, Aiden, Steve, or Smith?

“Sex and the City” is a television show that broadcasted 94 episodes over a six-season arc. It follows the lives of sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw and her three friends, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York, and Samantha Jones. The series focuses on their dating lives and relationships as they navigate living in New York and going through love in their 30s (40s for Samantha).

For those who have watched the show, it is easy to identify with one of the four main ladies based on their outspoken opinions on sex, dating, and relationships. Maybe you’re a bit more traditional, perhaps you’re “a Charlotte,” or you’re hard-headed and ambitious and won’t let a man be a stop in your drive, dubbing yourself as “a Miranda.”

Everyone has a zodiac sign, including the infamous Carrie Bradshaw. But if you’ve been struggling with the question of which leading lady you are, or maybe you’re secretly relating to a so-called “Mr. Big,” your zodiac may be able to provide a bit of insight!

Carrie: Libra/Gemini

Carrie: Libra/Gemini

The woman herself, writer of the New York Star's sex and love column, Carrie Bradshaw. Carrie's birthday does fall on Oct. 10, which does make her an actual Libra. Carrie exhibits the traits of being a Libra, such as her self-indulgence, frivolous spending on shoes and fashion, and love life. Gemini also shoes in for Carrie perfectly, as Geminis are ruled by the planet Mercury, which is the planet of communication, and she herself is a writer, who is naturally curious and inquisitive just like Geminis. "I'm looking for love. Real love. Ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can't-live-without-each-other love" Carrie Bradshaw Interestingly, both Libra and Gemini struggle with indecisiveness, choices, and balancing equilibrium in relationships. Carrie infamously could not focus on Mr. Big, who wouldn't give her the time of day, or poor Aiden, who gave her everything a woman could want and more, but who lost out in the end.

Charlotte: Aquarius/cancer

Charlotte: Aquarius/cancer

The hopeless romantic and love seeker Charlotte York has been dating since she was fifteen years old and has yet to find the one (until the unexpected Harry swooped onto the scene). Like typical Aquarius, ruled by the planets Uranus and Saturn, Charlotte is determined and stands true to her absolute convictions on things like love and success, not cutting corners or taking no for an answer! "Don't laugh at me, but maybe we can be each other's soulmates?" Charlotte York She also exhibits traits of a Cancer, as she is overprotective, caring, and affectionate regarding her real true loves and friends. She also craves deep emotional bonds, like a typical Cancer, being deep, emotional, and nostalgic for romance, which Charlotte exudes.

Miranda: Capricorn/Virgo

Miranda: Capricorn/Virgo

Miranda, or "Miwanda" as Steve would say, exudes traits of Capricorns and Virgos, as Saturn rules Capricorns and tends to be deeply ambitious and disciplined to strong lengths. Virgos, ruled by Mercury, are known to be intelligent, dedicated, and practical. "He's just not that into you, so move on. Miranda Hobbes Specifically, Miranda was the outspoken critic of the group, constantly showing her no-nonsense ideals of what a man should be and the differences our society treats single men and women — very Capricorn/Virgo-esque. Capricorns tend to be more cautious in love, which would explain some of Miranda's choices, but when they are opened up, their love is gentle, as shown through her relationships with her son, Brady, and her friends.

Samantha: Taurus/Scorpio

Samantha: Taurus/Scorpio

While being ten years older than her counterparts gives her an edge, she makes up for it in raw passion and straightforwardness, making her a fan favorite since the '90s. Taurus, ruled by the planet Venus, the planet of love and sensuality, is "Tell a man 'I hate you,' you have the best sex of your life. Tell him "I love you" you'll probably never see him again." Samantha Jones Samantha down to the T. Being a Taurus also means that she has an affinity for luxury, which is made evident by her love of gifts, as Richard so famously showered her in, and to go through Lucy Liu to acquire a coveted Birkin bag, and her enviable self-sufficiency and determination, as once said: "I love you but I love me more." For Scorpio, the sign ruled by Pluto and Mars, she is deeply raw and real, translating to her forward thinking about relationships between men and women, or lack thereof. Scorpios are not only independent and strong-willed but also seductive and sensual.

Mr. BIG: Aries

Mr. BIG: Aries

The infamous bachelor who dominated the screens and made us cringe for our leading lady Carrie for how she acted around this man, we've all had a "Big" and if you haven't… pray he never comes. I am an Aries, and it does slightly pain me to give this to Mr. Big, but it undoubtedly makes the most sense. "You three know her better than anyone. You're the loves of her life. And a guy's just lucky to come in fourth." John James "Mr. Big" Preston Aries are natural leaders, and the planet Mars rules them, as Big was a wealthy man successful in his businesses. Interestingly, Aries also tend to act before they think things through, and their impulsiveness combined may explain some of Big's actions during the show, such as his sudden declarations of love for Carrie but then continuing to get married and date other women. Infamously, Aries are also incredibly independent, making it hard to tie them down, as shown by his rocky storyline with Carrie and his failed marriages with his first wife and Natasha.

Steve BRADy: Pisces

Steve BRADy: Pisces

Steve Brady, the simple bartender who can crack through Miranda's tough exterior, is by far one of the better love interests, and Pisces, ruled by the planets Neptune and Jupiter, tend to be empathetic, sensitive, and laid back. "If this is ever gonna work, I need you to believe in us a little more. I need you to believe in me, even if you think it is stupid." Steve Brady Steve is deeply sensitive, taking Miranda's words to heart, encouraging her to make her own decisions, and wanting to have Brady with her. Pisces are gentle, compassionate, romantic, and somewhat unrealistic when it comes to love, but they ultimately pull through for the best of everyone in the relationship. While they are sensitive, as said, they tend to be laid back and go with the flow, which exemplifies Steve's personality and his candid ambitions.

Harry Goldenblatt: Saggitarius

Harry Goldenblatt: Saggitarius

Although their love story might seem a little controversial, him infamously being Charlotte's divorce lawyer for her first marriage and Charlotte converting to Judaism for him to respect his wishes, Harry is undoubtedly a devoted husband and a Sagittarius at heart. "I never thought a shikza goddess would fall for a putz like me!" Harry Goldenblatt Sagittarius, which the planet Jupiter rules, is silly and free-spirited, their energy dominating every room positively. Charlotte initially didn't give Harry a chance because he wasn't her type, but his infectious energy wooed her over quickly like a typical Sag. Interestingly, Harry immediately goes for the shot by flirting with Charlotte, which is very usual in Sagittarius, who is blunt and honest and not afraid of quick criticism if it completes their goals.

Smith Jerrod: Leo