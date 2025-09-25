When Will Women Be Safe? The Rise of Public Violence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Across the United States, thousands of college-aged women rely on public transportation to commute to their classes, jobs, and other essential activities. Since COVID-19, there has been an increase in violence against women. This year alone, two women were killed in public spaces, and an attempted kidnapping took place in a work environment. Dr. Julie Gard Schnuelle, Iryna Zarutska, and Emma Marine are victims of the immoral acts committed by men. These horrific events continue to take place every day, which raises the question: when will women be safe?

Dr. Julie Gard Schnuelle

On Sept. 6, in Auburn, Ala., 59-year-old retired Veterinary Professor Dr. Julie Gard Schnuelle was attacked and stabbed multiple times while walking her dog at Kiesel Park. According to CNN, police have charged Harold Rashad Dabney III with capital murder. Sources and investigators believe Schnuelle was killed due to an attempted robbery.

Some residents have expressed their thoughts on this horrific event, one of whom is Paul Holm, who told KOTA TV that he was “horrified and couldn’t believe it happened in broad daylight.” As women, we are taught to always be cautious about walking alone at night and to be vigilant about our surroundings, but this unfortunate event occurred in broad daylight. Parks are public spaces where you should feel at peace, not paranoid.

Iryna Zarutska

On Aug. 22, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarustka was brutally stabbed three times on the Charlotte light rail train in North Carolina. The incident was captured on surveillance footage. Zartustka is seen sitting down, scrolling on her phone, minding her business, when a man decides to take her life.

The charged individual is Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. According to Mecklenburg County, he was indicted with first-degree murder.

This tragic event has necessitated an immediate change and a call to action to enhance public safety. According to a video released by WCNC, Zarutska’s family has spoken out through their family attorney, demanding reform in Charlotte’s public transportation, stating, “There should have been a guard on that train that night.”

Women who live in Charlotte have been speaking up about Zarutska’s death, stating how even when you’re aware of your surroundings and being cautious, sometimes that’s not enough.

Emma Marine

On June 29, 18-year-old Emma Marine was a victim of an attempted kidnapping at her workplace in St. Augustine, Fla. Marine was working at a smoke shop when a man, Theodore Tundidor, robbed the store. She tried to stop the man, which led him to take her hostage. Thankfully, Marine was able to escape, and Tundidor was charged with grand theft auto, kidnapping, and robbery.

Marine spoke to Action News Jax about the incident, hoping to raise awareness for women.

“I hope this can show other women and young females like myself that you can fight back, and it doesn’t matter how small you are. Never be quiet, always fight back, no matter what.” Emma Marine in an interview with Action News Jax.

Tragic events like these occur every day. These crimes don’t receive enough media attention, and the community and lawmakers need to continue these conversations to bring forth change. Women have the fundamental right to live without fear, whether it’s to walk in the park, take the train, or exist in public spaces without feeling like their lives are in immediate danger. It’s a human right that all women deserve.