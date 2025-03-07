What Went Down at Universal Knights 2025? Full Recap Here

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What went down at Universal Knights 2025? Held on Feb. 23 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, this highly anticipated event was a thrilling experience for UCF students, alumni, and guests. I attended with my family and friends. We spent the evening enjoying exclusive access to the park, iconic rides, and unforgettable memories. Whether you were there or missed it, here’s the full recap of the exciting moments from Universal Knights 2025!

Starting the Night in the Wizarding World

The excitement was very noticeable walking into Islands of Adventure. UCF students, dressed in gold and black, Hogwarts robes, and comfy theme park outfits, rushed through the entrance, eager to experience the park. Some headed straight for Marvel Super Hero Island, while others dashed to Jurassic Park. For us, the choice was easy— my friends and I went straight to Hogsmeade.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey: A Magical Start

Hogwarts Castle looked stunning at night, its windows glowing in the darkness. Since this was an after-hours event, the wait time was much shorter than usual (only on some rides). We made our way through the castle, admiring the talking portraits, the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom, and Dumbledore’s office before boarding our enchanted bench for the ride. Photo by Jules Marvin Eguilos from Unsplash The Forbidden Journey remains one of the most immersive rides at Universal, blending motion simulation, physical sets, and thrilling moments as you fly over the castle, dodge a dragon, and escape Dementors. It was the perfect way to start the night.

Flight of the Hippogriff: A Quick Coaster with a Magical Touch

Right next to Hogwarts, Flight of the Hippogriff offered a quick but fun coaster experience. The ride starts with a pass by Buckbeak’s nest, where the majestic Hippogriff bows to guests before the coaster speeds up. While it’s a short ride, it’s still fun, especially for Harry Potter fans looking for a more relaxed experience.

Swinging Into Action: The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man

Leaving the Wizarding World, we headed to Marvel Super Hero Island to ride The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man. Despite being one of the oldest rides in the park, it remains one of the best motion simulators Universal has ever made. The 3D effects, combined with the movements of the ride vehicle, make you feel like you’re swinging through the city alongside Spider-Man. This one is a must-ride for anyone visiting Islands of Adventure.

Drenched at Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls

Feeling adventurous, we made our way to Toon Lagoon for Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, which was a big mistake because it was very cold. The ride is fun, fast, and chaotic, with plenty of drops and turns. However, what I forgot was how insanely soaked you get. The final drop sends you straight into the water, guaranteeing that every part of you will be drenched. Since the night had a slight chill, this was not the best decision—but it was still hilarious.

A Hidden Gem: Dinner at Thunder Falls Terrace

After getting soaked, we needed a break—and food. We stopped at Thunder Falls Terrace, located near Jurassic Park River Adventure, and honestly, this was one of the best food spots of the night. Photo by Elevate from Unsplash I ordered the rotisserie chicken with rice and plantains, and it was way better than I expected for theme park food. If you’re ever at Islands of Adventure, this is one of the best places to eat— good portions, great flavor, and an amazing view of the River Adventure ride.

The Ride We Couldn’t Get On: VelociCoaster’s Insane Wait

After eating, we considered riding the VelociCoaster, but the three-hour wait time quickly changed our minds. Even though lines were generally shorter during Universal Knights, this ride was an exception. Since Velocicoaster is one of the best coasters in Florida, it’s no surprise that everyone wanted to ride it. We decided to skip it and head back to Hogsmeade again instead.

Ending the Night with Hagrid’s: The Best Ride of Universal Knights 2025

With VelociCoaster off the table, we made our way back to Hogsmeade for one final ride—and we saved the best for last. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is one of the most popular rides at Universal, and for good reason. The ride features: Multiple launches (the most of any coaster in Florida!)

A surprise drop that catches first-time riders off guard

A unique ride system with two seating options—the motorbike and the sidecar I rode on the motorbike and loved every second of it. The feeling of speeding through the Forbidden Forest was thrilling, and the animatronic creatures along the way added to the magic. Ending the night on Hagrid’s was the perfect way to wrap up Universal Knights 2025!

Final Hours: DJ Music & Last-Minute Fun