What We Know About ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2

On April 13, Max released the first episode of the second season of the most anticipated release of the year, The Last Of Us. Many fans of both the games and the first season of the show were eager to finally watch the continuation of Ellie’s and Joel’s journey after the events of season one. But, most importantly, fans wanted to finally meet the actress who was to give life to TLOS Part Two’s co-protagonist, Abby Anderson.

Considering what takes place with the character of Joel in part two of the game, viewers were excited and also worried about who would be taking on this big role, especially when the actress for the game received death threats for what her character, Abby, did during the game. Yet, it wasn’t only Abby’s actress that was a topic of debate during the announcement of season two or the time before the season was released. Bella Ramsey, who plays the protagonist, Ellie Williams, has faced criticism for her lack of physical similarity to the game’s design of Ellie. Some discourse was taking place with some fans demanding the actress be replaced as a five-year time-skip takes place between the events of seasons one and two. The topic was rooted in the already existent distaste for Bella’s casting, yet this group of fans didn’t think Bella could portray the mature look of Ellie in her search for revenge.

Importantly, season two has already released two episodes, with the latest episode starting the journey of the second half of the story with the death of Joel at the hands of Abby; who’s the daughter of the doctor Joel killed at the end of season one. The episode’s finale brought a variety of reactions from both game fans and TV show fans, as Pedro Pascal’s acting during Joel’s final moments was extremely well-developed. Bella’s acting wasn’t falling behind during this episode, rather, it was during those last minutes when the viewer could truly observe the rage, regret, and newborn motivations of the character. The acting from both Pascal and Ramsey makes the viewer unable to look away.

Yet, when one returns to Abby, some fans continue to express mixed reactions towards her character and the actress. A key factor from the game that differs from the show is the lack of transformation in Abby’s body. After Abby discovers Joel’s the one at fault for the death of her father, she gathers a group and searches for Joel during the five-year time-skip. Her once slim figure turned bulkier, her muscles defined, this specific transformation highlights her thirst for revenge, and how she has been preparing for it for numerous years. Fans believed the absence of Abby’s body transformation took away from her journey as a character and the portrayal of just how set she was on killing Joel.

Furthermore, the show chooses to introduce Abby’s perspective earlier than in the game. Her introduction grants the viewer the context of her motivations and emotional state when she finally meets Joel and completes her revenge.

However, Abby wasn’t the only character to be slightly different from the game. Joel, himself, faces new additions as the show portrays him attending therapy sessions with a new character, Gail. The additions of these scenes, or even, mini-arc for Joel’s character grants the viewer a further understanding of him as a person. Considering it highlights his internal struggles and desires to cope with past traumas, a layer the game had not explored at all.

Importantly, the show altered the events of Joel’s death. During the episode, it’s DIna who becomes Joel’s companion during the fatal encounter; while in the game that role is filled by Tommy. Speculations arose after the episode concluded, that Perphap’s Dina will play a major role in what comes after Joel’s death, especially when she was the one present during it, and observed the faces of the people inside the room. It sparks an interest in what role Dina’s character will play in Ellie’s revenge. Not to mention, the setting of the assault is also enhanced by the knowledge their city is being attacked by the infected; therefore, the environment of urgency and chaos makes it suffocating for the viewer to watch. It also raises the stakes of how the infected may continue to develop or evolve throughout the season.

Ellie and Dina’s relations seem to be on the path to be developed at a deeper stage than in the games, especially when since the first episode their chemistry and interactions are emotionally connected. To add, Tommy’s role also appears to face changes, as he becomes more involved in Jackson’s defense and leadership; thus, enhancing how key of a character he is to the community, and his relationship with Joel and Ellie.

Lastly, the show-runners have stated the adaptation of this second installment to the game would expand over multiple seasons; which would explain why season two might be facing differences from the original game. Viewers should expect more detailed explorations of characters and narratives, perhaps even new storylines for Ellie, Dina, Tommy, or Abby that were never introduced in the game. What remains clear about this season of The Last Of Us is that it will be a promising, fresh, exciting, and faithful adaptation of the game.