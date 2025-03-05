This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

It’s that time of the year again when Bridgerton becomes the main topic of conversation in society. Season four is bound to be released shortly, and fans can’t help themselves from theorizing about what will take place within the Bridgerton family, especially when Benedict is bound to be our leading man this season. Here’s what fans can hypothesize from the preview released on Feb. 14.

To begin, there’s a high possibility this season will begin with the masquerade ball mentioned at the culmination of season three. Benedict’s story commences with him meeting his silver lady at his mother’s ball in the novel, and it launches him into this search for his mysterious lady. It’s still unknown if a large time skip will take place in this season, especially when, later on in the preview of season four, the viewers can observe Penelope’s and Colin’s son still as an infant. Therefore, if a time skip does take place, it would not be longer than a few months, just as it has happened in the previous seasons.

More importantly, one can expect the return of many beloved Bridgerton characters. Penelope and Colin will remain present in society, especially now that Penelope’s identity as Lady Whistledown has been exposed. An alliance with the Queen could also be a main plot point this season, especially when it comes to Sophie’s identity and her story.

Additionally, the preview for this upcoming season grants the viewer a perspective that was not previously touched upon entirely. As mentioned before, our lady in silver, Sophie Baek, is a maid for her stepmother and is later on hired by Violet Bridgerton. Thus, the viewer will get to observe the lives of the servants in the Bridgerton household and even the ton through a closer lens than in seasons prior. Numerous online users have even created the theory that Footman John, mostly associated with Eloise, might play an important role this season as he’s seen in promotional pictures and the preview around Sophie.

Most surprising, though, was discovering who would portray the villain or major threat to this season’s leading couple. Actress Katie Leung, who gave life to Harry Potter’s Cho Chang, will play Sophie Baek’s stepmother. It was a surprising reveal, as many fans of the series wondered who would portray Sophie’s evil stepmother.

Fans can expect the return of Eloise, John, and Francesca, along with their constant presence in the Bridgerton household since they were showcased a lot in the preview (especially Eloise, as one knows she’s Benedict’s favorite sister). It’s still uncertain if a potential love interest will be given to Eloise, whether it’s Philip, who was introduced in the first season of Bridgerton and later married to Marina, or if the writers will bring Theo Sharpe to further his storyline with Eloise.

However, as fans of the book know, after Penelope marries Colin, Eloise feels lonely after losing her best friend to marriage. There’s still much to learn from Eloise’s story, so one can hope her relationship with Benedict will cause the writers to begin their development of what’s to come for her, especially if they wish to have her as the female lead for season five of Bridgerton.

When it comes to the Bridgerton sisters, the preview gave us one important detail regarding the youngest of them. Hyacinth’s hems have been lowered, which was previously done to Eloise before she debuted in society. This could either mean that Hyacinth will showcase eagerness to join society, perhaps even debuting in it, or hinting that the viewers will soon learn her story. Regardless, this particular detail enhances theories that the youngest Bridgerton might be more than just a side character this season.

Like her daughter, Violet Bridgerton finished season three with a potential love interest, and the promotional content for this season alludes to the continuation of her new romance with Lady Danbury’s brother. Sadly, Daphne Bridgerton will not participate in this upcoming season, but Anthony and Kate Bridgerton will continue to be present as the heads of the family.

There’s much to expect from this Cinderella-inspired story about Benedict and Sophie, especially when season three brought numerous plots to be explored, such as Francesca’s story with John and his cousin, Michaela Stirling. This will be a season filled with romance, drama, mystery, and, of course, seduction. It has been a long wait to observe Benedict become the leading man of the show, considering his multiple love affairs and artistic disappointments. One can only beg Netflix to release this season sooner as Benedict’s story will bewitch the viewer, especially when one has yet to know this brother entirely.

Hopefully, this helps everyone interested in Bridgerton Season Four gather and formulate their own theories. But, most importantly, here’s to a season filled with passion and Bridgerton love.